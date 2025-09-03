Arcam has unveiled a refreshed trio of integrated amplifiers, with the A5+, A15+ and A25+ building upon the success of the original models, which launched in 2023.

The new trio of stereo amplifiers aim to "raise the bar even higher", with updated circuitry, refined components, better power management and new features offering an "enhanced performance."

We are big fans of the original Arcam A5 and A15 in particular, whose modern design, great set of features and hugely enjoyable and capable sound resulted in back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Award wins at their respective price brackets. They remain our current favourites, so it will be interesting to hear how the updated models compare.

For the new "plus" range, Arcam has retained the minimal black design with yellow accents, and the fundamental power ratings and main specifications of each amplifier remain the same.

So what's new? The A15+ and A25+ now feature an HDMI eARC input, which is welcome news for those who want to add them to a TV/home cinema set-up.

Additionally, the Bluetooth chip has been updated to Bluetooth 5.4 across all three amps, bringing with it the higher-quality aptX Lossless codec, LE Audio and the Auracast sharing protocol.

The A5+ features refinements to the internal components and a lower power supply impedance, while the A15+ and A25+ have a transformer upgrade that reduces unwanted current within the chassis.

The A25+ has further upgrades to the new transformer, better linear regulation to the analogue power supplies, and further refinements to the power and mains filtering to "enhance overall clarity", claims Arcam.

The A25+ Class G amplifier (100W per channel) also has an additional, dedicated ESS9018 DAC for the SPDIF inputs and has a precision-cut glass front panel, which offers a sharper, brighter display. This should bring it in line, visually, with the partnering ST25 streamer.

The A5+ remains a 50W per channel amplifier, while the A15+ offers more grunt with 80W per channel – both are Class A/B designs, and feature a 24-bit/192kHz ESS ES9018 DAC, a built-in moving magnet phono stage and 3.5mm headphone port.

The five-star A5 and A15 amps have fought off newcomers in the last couple of years, so we have high hopes for these updated models. We have the A5+ and A15+ in for testing right now, so expect full reviews in due course.

Another bit of good news? The prices are largely unchanged from the original RRP, at least in the UK. The new Arcam A5+ is yours for £749, while the Arcam A15+ is set to cost £1199; the flagship A25+ has risen slightly to £1699 from £1499. All three Arcam amplifiers will be available to buy at the end of the month.

For US customers, however, prices have increased considerably: the Arcam A5+ costs $1199.95 (up from $699), the A15+ is $1499.95 (from $1099) and the A25 is yours for $1999.95 (up from $1499).

