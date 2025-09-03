High-end audio manufacturer Goldmund has announced its newest integrated amplifier, the Telos 670.

Designed for "discerning listeners who seek fewer audio components without sacrificing sound fidelity", the new unit blends the functionalities of a preamp and power amp with enough power to driver passive loudspeakers with "effortless authority".

Boasting 250 watts of power at 8 ohms, at the heart of the Telos 670 is Goldmund’s proprietary 'Telos' amplification technology, with a Class A/B circuit designed to achieve a wide bandwidth and ultra-low distortion.

Says Goldmund, the design ensures a pure, uncompromised reproduction, even at the most demanding power levels, leading to an amplifier that delivers excellent dynamics and spatial accuracy alongside stunning low-end precision.

(Image credit: Goldmund)

Around the back, the high-end amp features single optical and coaxial inputs, as well as five RCA analogue inputs and a USB Type B port. The Telos 670's digital module, meanwhile, can handle PMC files up to 32-bit/384kHz alongside DSD128.

The Telos 670's aluminium chassis has been built to provide electromagnetic shielding to protect the internal components, while its aluminium casing acts as a passive heat sink for maintaining optimal thermal conditions without the need for active cooling.

When combined with the unit's conic feet, the Telos strives for supreme stability, channelling vibrations away from the internal electronics to further preserve sonic clarity across the frequencies.

The Goldmund Telos 670 is available now in either a grey or black finish, costing around £22,500 (further prices pending). Considering its bigger brother, the Telos 690, would set you back £32,500 / $36,250 / AU$60,000, that's relatively affordable by Goldmund's standards...

