Feeling spooky yet? This cult Halloween classic is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a swish steelbook, complete with Dolby Atmos
Let's do the time warp again!
Most of us have a seasonal classic that we come back to every year. Whether it’s turning to Home Alone at Christmas, or crying at Titanic around the Valentine’s Day season, everyone has their poison.
But when it comes to Halloween, there’s a particular cult classic that seems to be a constant go-to. That is, of course, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
And there’s good news for all you Frank-N-Furter fans: a 4K Steelbook is coming soon to mark the film’s 50th anniversary.
If you somehow have never seen the film, though, here’s a spoiler-free rundown.
When newly weds Brad and Janet are stranded on a stormy night from a flat tire, they seek shelter in a nearby castle.
Things quickly take a bizarre turn, as the house belongs to eccentric scientist Frank-N-Furter (played amazingly by Tim Curry). Oh, and also it’s a musical so expect an all-singing all-dancing Halloween celebration.
The film came out back in 1975, but it was widely considered to be a flop by both critics and audiences at the time. But slowly it developed a dedicated fanbase of people who watched it again and again, with sing-along screenings becoming increasingly popular every spooky season.
Even today, there are countless Rocky Horror screenings where hard-core fans recite the lines perfectly, hold costume competitions and bring along props to add to the experience.
As well as the 4K Steelbook release, there will also be a 4K release and a standard Blu-ray.
All of these will be available from the 20th of October. The 4K editions offer both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, giving you an even more immersive experience.
So, if you want to get in on the action with some pals with this 4K edition, this could be the time to do it.
Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.
