Most of us have a seasonal classic that we come back to every year. Whether it’s turning to Home Alone at Christmas, or crying at Titanic around the Valentine’s Day season, everyone has their poison.

But when it comes to Halloween, there’s a particular cult classic that seems to be a constant go-to. That is, of course, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

And there’s good news for all you Frank-N-Furter fans: a 4K Steelbook is coming soon to mark the film’s 50th anniversary.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

If you somehow have never seen the film, though, here’s a spoiler-free rundown.

When newly weds Brad and Janet are stranded on a stormy night from a flat tire, they seek shelter in a nearby castle.

Things quickly take a bizarre turn, as the house belongs to eccentric scientist Frank-N-Furter (played amazingly by Tim Curry). Oh, and also it’s a musical so expect an all-singing all-dancing Halloween celebration.

The film came out back in 1975, but it was widely considered to be a flop by both critics and audiences at the time. But slowly it developed a dedicated fanbase of people who watched it again and again, with sing-along screenings becoming increasingly popular every spooky season.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even today, there are countless Rocky Horror screenings where hard-core fans recite the lines perfectly, hold costume competitions and bring along props to add to the experience.

As well as the 4K Steelbook release, there will also be a 4K release and a standard Blu-ray.

All of these will be available from the 20th of October. The 4K editions offer both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, giving you an even more immersive experience.

So, if you want to get in on the action with some pals with this 4K edition, this could be the time to do it.

MORE:

What is Dolby Atmos and how do I get it?

The best Dolby Atmos scenes to test your home cinema setup

Here are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars