Summer may be over, but the world's best video streaming services are still giving us good reason to sweat through the nights with their lineup of horror-tastic Halloween treats, arriving throughout October.

Devout TV show bingers can get their Hallow’s Eve entertainment this month with the second season of Blumhouse's wildlife-doc-with-a-twist, Nightmares of Nature - Lost in the Jungle (28th Oct, Netflix); the latest Family Guy Halloween Special (6th Oct, Disney+); and the sophomore season of adult animated musical series Hazbin Hotel (29th Oct, Amazon Prime Video).

But this list is all about movies and features films dropping on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ that will scare you silly, including a brand-new remake of a '90s cult classic and the return to streaming of one of the boldest modern horrors in recent years.

Feeling the pinch? We’ve thrown in a couple of films that are available completely free for good measure, thanks to ad-supported streaming service Tubi.

Watch on Netflix

Prevenge (2016) – 9th October

In her directorial debut, Alice Lowe (Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, Sightseers) plays Ruth, who is seven months pregnant with a demonic fetus that inspires a homicidal rampage from within her.

It’s as wacky as it sounds, not least as Lowe was actually heavily pregnant during the shoot. Beneath the grizzly violence and unrelenting deadpan humour is a metaphorical exaggeration of the emotional baggage and apprehension brought about by pregnancy and the prospect of motherhood. A cult gem.

The Elixir (2025) – 23rd October

The Elixir | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The latest from Indonesian horror master Kimo Stamboel (A Thousand Days, Macabre, The Queen of Black Magic) sees a fractured family escape a zombie outbreak after one of their herbal medicine business’s innovative elixirs goes terribly wrong.

Looking to build on the strong reputation of Asia’s recent zombie flicks, led by the likes of Train to Busan, One Cut of the Dead and The Wailing, Netflix’s upcoming The Elixir looks like an epic thrill ride defined by Stamboel’s proven passion for gorgeous visuals and gory violence.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) – streaming now

Bodies Bodies Bodies | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

This 2022 A24 release is a lot smarter than its "rich 20-somethings' party game in a mansion goes awry" premise might suggest, and certainly worth a watch if you fancy your horror with a generous sprinkling of dark comedy. Specifically, Gen Z satire.

With shocks and twists aplenty and generally well-acted characters that you can truly love to hate, Bodies Bodies Bodies is fun and fresh, and an aspirational role model for all the other ‘dumb teen’ movies that fail to land.

Us (2019) – streaming now

Us - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

After his brilliant breakout movie, Get Out, landed with such aplomb, director Jordan Peele had the tricky task of treading similarly scary yet funny tones and socially relevant narrative themes with his next project.

As it turns out, he nailed it with Us, another stylistically and thematically bold horror masterpiece that this time explores American privilege and the country’s socioeconomic inequality.

Us sees the film’s protagonists, Adelaide (Lupita Nyong'o) and her family, terrorised by a group of murderous doppelgängers. It's a smart and superbly acted apocalyptic sci-fi thriller that really gets under your skin.

Companion (2025) – 18th October

Companion | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A creative, AI-themed horror that hits all the right notes and guarantees a wild ol’ bloody time, Companion is probably the most fun you’ll have with a genre movie released this year. Really, that’s all you need to know – indeed, it’s probably best to head into this one at least partially blind.

But what we will say is that the AI theme shouldn’t put off any members of the anti-AI army – Companion is more about human toxicity than any technological one – and (providing you avoid spoilers!) you should expect to be kept guessing throughout. You’re in for a ride here – enjoy it.

Watch on Disney+

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (2025) – 22nd October

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Sure, releases of modern remakes of horror (or any genre) classics tend to incite the kind of trepidation one may feel on their first day at a new job, but watch the trailer to this year’s upcoming The Hand That Rocks The Cradle and tell me you aren’t already won over by Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s seemingly spot-on performance as the cold, cunning, devious nanny. A match for Rebecca De Mornay’s depiction in the original 1992 psychological thriller? Maybe.

The fact that it’s directed by Mexican filmmaker Michelle Garza Cervera, whose debut feature film, body horror Huesera: The Bone Woman, was given two thumbs up by horror critics a few years ago, also inspires confidence in the modern makeover. We’re curious to see how this one stacks up.

Watch on TUBI

For subscription-free Halloween fun? We would be remiss not to bring to your attention a couple of highlights from the Terror on Tubi lineup, a curation of horror treats that are available to watch on the free service this Halloween month.

Saloum (2021) – streaming now

Saloum - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original - YouTube Watch On

A horror-action movie that we can’t describe better than The Guardian, which called it a “slick gangster horror in wild west Africa”.

It follows a group of legendary mercenaries who are shot down after extracting a drug lord from Guinea-Bissau and forced to take refuge in a nearby holiday camp, where dark secrets about the inhabitants, and themselves, are soon revealed.

Smart and unsettling from beginning to end, Saloum was the most original genre movie we watched in the year of its release.

R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead (2025) – 17th October

R.L. STINE'S PUMPKINHEAD | Official Trailer | Tubi Original - YouTube Watch On

This new Tubi Original is directed by Jem Garrard (Slay) and is based on a short story from Stine’s 1990 Nightmare Hour children's horror collection.

It follows a young Sam’s fight alongside his new friends to get his brother Finn back when, shortly after moving to a new town, he disappears and everyone forgets he existed. This has all the makings of an ‘80s coming-of-age horror gem.

