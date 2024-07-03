Free Netflix rival Tubi launches in the UK – and its standout new movie is 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

If you're looking for a free Netflix alternative and have binged your way through iPlayer, ITVX and the like, good news: America's most-watched free TV and movie streaming service has launched in the UK.

Tubi, Fox Corporation’s ad-supported service, currently offers over 20,000 movies and TV episodes from major distributors such as Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as 16 Tubi Originals including The Adams Family's period horror hit Where The Devil Roams, new drag queen vs vampire horror-comedy Slay and Russia/Ukraine war documentary City Under Fire.

“We are launching with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the UK," said Tubi CEO Anjali Sud.

The catalogue is available on its iOS and Android mobile apps, web player (https://tubitv.com) and, in the coming weeks, "every major connected TV platform".

Tubi debuted in the US just over a year ago and now has nearly 80 million monthly active users, making it the country's fastest-growing streaming service in that period. The app made our list of the 10 best movie apps for Android for its free-of-charge library and ease of use.

So what should commence your Tubi journey? Well, a new movie with a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes wouldn't be a bad place to start...

Where the Devil Roams (2023) was a fan favourite on last year's horror festival circuit. This Great Depression-era horror from the makers of Hellbender and The Deeper You Dig (Tony and Zelda Adams and Toby Poser) follows a family of carnies on a travelling killing spree as they traverse the macabre, dying carnival scene. It's grim and grotesque in all the right ways, relishing in the directors' familiar themes of fringe existences, family dynamics and dark, demonic deviltry.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not a horror fan? You could do a lot, lot worse than to make your Friday night movie Yes, God, Yes (2019). With a 92 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating, this hilarious and utterly endearing coming-of-age drama sees a Catholic teenager (Natalia Dyer of Stranger Things) face a moral conundrum as, upon discovering masturbation via a racy AOL chat, she struggles to suppress her newfound sexual awakening in the face of eternal damnation. Dyer is flawless while director Karen Maine confidently transforms her 2017 short into a fun and frolicking feature debut worth the extra runtime.

MORE:

The best Dolby Atmos movies of the decade (so far) to test your home cinema

This week: celebrating Home Cinema Week on What Hi-Fi?

How to build the perfect home cinema system