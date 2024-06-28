Next week: celebrating Home Cinema Week on What Hi-Fi?

From Monday 1st July, we will spend seven days focusing on the wonderfully immersive world of home cinema.

It's never been easier to enjoy movies at home, with movie streaming on tap turning us all into couch potatoes, and TVs, projectors, soundbars, surround sound systems available to suit any room and pretty much any budget. And as we spend day in and day out comprehensively testing those very products, we have plenty of buying and setup advice, kit and test material recommendations, and in-depth reviews of brand-new products to share with you.

So what's in store? Well, without giving it all away, we have five reviews and over 20 features coming your way. Want a sneak preview? Oh, alright then. One review is of the high-end Kaleidescape server and player system, which aims to deliver a true 4K Ultra HD and HDR cinema experience. Does it top a conventional player, and can it live up to its lofty price tag? All will be revealed shortly.

We have also had two all-new AV receivers under the spotlight recently, as well as a high-end projector that has dazzled our in-house reviews team.

Want to learn more about Samsung Q-Symphony? We will cover everything you need to know about Samsung's home cinema technology. We'll discuss the ins and outs of building the perfect home cinema system, as well as how best to combine stereo and surround sound in your set-up. On top of all that, we will explain how to get the very most out of your Apple TV 4K streamer... and plenty more besides.

If you're looking for movies and soundtracks that are perfect for testing out a home cinema system, we'll have you covered there too.

Stay tuned to this page throughout next week for all of our Home Cinema Week news, features and reviews as they land.

