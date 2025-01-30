Ta-da! TAD's luxury standmounters tease magical sound – but all your money might disappear

Japanese audio brand TAD has announced its latest pair of ultra high-end standmount speakers. Technical Audio Devices' TAD-ME1TX, to give them their full name, replace the established TAD-ME1 from 2016 and promise a "truly immersive, soul-stirring experience" thanks to their "meticulous engineering and superior materials".

The ME1TX employ a three-way, bass-reflect design. The TAD's proprietary 9cm CST midrange driver achieves what its maker claims is "clear and solid imaging" and a more natural sound-field reproduction, while a 25mm beryllium diaphragm tweeter uses the brand's computer-analysed sound optimisation tech for precise control of the diaphragm vibrations and a more wide-ranging sound. Handling the ME1TX's "deep, clear bass" is a 16cm composite cone woofer, composed of laminated layers of fabric and a redesigned woofer basket for greater structural strength.

Further technologies bolster the ME1TX's credentials. The new speakers use TAD's 'Silent' laminated enclosure which blends birch-plywood braces and MDF panels for "outstanding low-resonance" from the cabinet. 5mm steel panels on either side of the cabinet enclosure further aim to reduce cabinet vibrations and preserve the purity of the speakers' sound.

(Image credit: TAD)

The new standmounts employ a 'Bidirectional Aero-Dynamic Slot' design which uses slit-shaped ports on the enclosures' side panels, incorporating flared openings to allow a smoother airflow and reduce port noise generated at high volumes, further contributing to what TAD describes as a "rich, responsive bass" signature.

These are still TAD’s smallest and least expensive speakers, though as you'll see below, that's still very much the thinner edge of a very fat wedge. These aren't everyday speakers for us mere mortals (unless you clear out your life savings), but multi-thousand-pound speakers are normal territory for TAD. A set of Compact Evolution TAD-CR1TX, for instance, will set you back a mighty £79,500 / $87,500.

The ME1TX come in either a black or a silver-white finish and will be available worldwide from Spring 2025. Speaker stands can be purchased separately, with prices as follows:

- TAD-ME1TX-K (black finish): £14,600 / $18,200 / €17,300

- TAD-ST3TX-K (black stands): £2400 / $2800 / €2800 per pair

- TAD-ME1TX-SW (silver finish): £14,800 / $19,200 / €17,500

- TAD-ST3TX-SW (silver stands): £2450 / $2900 / €2900 per pair

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

We partnered three What Hi-Fi? Award winners to build a sensational streaming system

These are the best bookshelf speakers you can buy

Best active speakers: the best budget to high-end active models tested by our experts