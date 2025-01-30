Ta-da! TAD's luxury standmounters tease magical sound – but all your money might disappear

News
By
published

TAD introduces the three-way ME1TX standmount speakers

TAD-ME1TX wireless speaker system
(Image credit: TAD)

Japanese audio brand TAD has announced its latest pair of ultra high-end standmount speakers. Technical Audio Devices' TAD-ME1TX, to give them their full name, replace the established TAD-ME1 from 2016 and promise a "truly immersive, soul-stirring experience" thanks to their "meticulous engineering and superior materials".

The ME1TX employ a three-way, bass-reflect design. The TAD's proprietary 9cm CST midrange driver achieves what its maker claims is "clear and solid imaging" and a more natural sound-field reproduction, while a 25mm beryllium diaphragm tweeter uses the brand's computer-analysed sound optimisation tech for precise control of the diaphragm vibrations and a more wide-ranging sound. Handling the ME1TX's "deep, clear bass" is a 16cm composite cone woofer, composed of laminated layers of fabric and a redesigned woofer basket for greater structural strength.

Further technologies bolster the ME1TX's credentials. The new speakers use TAD's 'Silent' laminated enclosure which blends birch-plywood braces and MDF panels for "outstanding low-resonance" from the cabinet. 5mm steel panels on either side of the cabinet enclosure further aim to reduce cabinet vibrations and preserve the purity of the speakers' sound.

TAD-ME1TX wireless speaker system

(Image credit: TAD)

The new standmounts employ a 'Bidirectional Aero-Dynamic Slot' design which uses slit-shaped ports on the enclosures' side panels, incorporating flared openings to allow a smoother airflow and reduce port noise generated at high volumes, further contributing to what TAD describes as a "rich, responsive bass" signature.

These are still TAD’s smallest and least expensive speakers, though as you'll see below, that's still very much the thinner edge of a very fat wedge. These aren't everyday speakers for us mere mortals (unless you clear out your life savings), but multi-thousand-pound speakers are normal territory for TAD. A set of Compact Evolution TAD-CR1TX, for instance, will set you back a mighty £79,500 / $87,500.

The ME1TX come in either a black or a silver-white finish and will be available worldwide from Spring 2025. Speaker stands can be purchased separately, with prices as follows:

- TAD-ME1TX-K (black finish): £14,600 / $18,200 / €17,300
- TAD-ST3TX-K (black stands): £2400 / $2800 / €2800 per pair
- TAD-ME1TX-SW (silver finish): £14,800 / $19,200 / €17,500
- TAD-ST3TX-SW (silver stands): £2450 / $2900 / €2900 per pair

MORE:

We partnered three What Hi-Fi? Award winners to build a sensational streaming system

These are the best bookshelf speakers you can buy

Best active speakers: the best budget to high-end active models tested by our experts

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs. 