Klipsch's new Dolby Atmos soundbar is the first in the world with Dirac technology

The Klipsch Flexus Core harnesses Dirac correction technology

Klipsch Flexus Core 300 underneath a TV set
US audio brand Klipsch has announced the arrival of the newest member of its Flexus series of soundbars: the Flexus Core 300. Billed as the world’s first soundbar to utilise Dirac's Live Room correction technology, the new unit aims to offer peerless audio no matter the dimensions or characteristics of the room in which it's placed. 

Klipsch has made a big deal about the implementation of Dirac Live and its capacity to enhance the performance of the new Flexus Core 300, so it's only fair that we start there. Dirac is room equalisation software more commonly associated with AV receivers. In essence, it adjusts the sound of a given unit in a given listening space and corrects both the magnitude and phase of the system, resulting in what Klipsch claims is "more transparent, balanced sound, tighter bass, improved staging, and enhanced clarity" from the Core 300.

Sitting at the apex of Klipsch's Flexus Series, the Core 300 packs in two 5.7cm up-front drivers alongside two 5.7cm side-firing drivers, all bolstered by four front-firing units, also measuring 5.7cm. That's not all, as a quadrumvirate of built-in 10cm subwoofer units promises "powerful bass" from what is still a relatively compact soundbar. Add to that Klipsch's horn-loaded tweeter tech, which aims to deliver "superior vocal intelligibility", and you're looking at a soundbar that certainly talks the talk. 

Klipsch Flexus Core 300 on a white background

The Flexus Core 300 uses Klipsch’s new Connect Plus app as its main control platform, available for both iOS and Android, providing easy access to facets such as input selection, EQ presets and feature updates. It also includes controls for the soundbar's comprehensive suite of streaming options, including Apple AirPlay, Google Cast, Spotify, and Tidal Connect.

With the aid of Klipsch's new Flexus Surround 200 wireless speakers, you can get Dolby Atmos multichannel surround sound for a more immersive cinematic experience. In terms of connectivity, the Flexus Core 300 houses HDMI 8K passthrough and HDMI eARC inputs alongside a handy optical input. There's also Bluetooth 5.3 and wi-fi for hooking up wirelessly, as well as a subwoofer output if you want to boost your bass a bit. 

Per Fredric Tapper, Dirac's VP of Home Audio: "Dirac and Klipsch share a deep and unwavering commitment to audio excellence, which has been brought to bear in the  Klipsch Flexus Core 300 soundbar – a world-first product that sets a new standard in soundbar audio performance."

The Flexus Core 300 will be available this winter, priced at $999 (further prices pending). A pair of optional surround speakers, the Surr 200, can be purchased for $399, while a 12-inch subwoofer, the Sub 200, is available for $499. 

