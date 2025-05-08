Sonos and Ikea will no longer create audio products together, The Verge reports. The collaboration yielded bookshelves, lamps and even picture frames that all doubled as multi-room speakers compatible with the Sonos ecosystem. But no more.

These 'Symfonisk' devices generally reviewed well, with the first-gen lamp and bookshelf speaker both earning four stars. They were often cheaper than Sonos' own products, and blended into a living space more seamlessly thanks to their dual use.

Existing Symfonisk devices will stay on sale while stocks last. Sonos will also support them with software updates for the foreseeable future.

"Over the past eight years, we've had the pleasure of working closely with IKEA and are proud of what we've achieved," Sonos said in a statement.

"Although our work together has largely wound down and we won't be releasing new products as partners, we'll continue to support every existing SYMFONISK product so customers can keep enjoying great sound in their homes for many years to come."

Sonos has had a rough year since its May 2024 app update removed much-loved features and introduced numerous bugs. Its CEO stepped down at the start of 2025 following customer complaints that the app still wasn't completely fixed.

Despite this, the firm reported a 3 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue in its quarterly earning report this week. That's largely down to a 14 per cent reduction in operating expenses. It also cut the price of its five-star Era 100 speaker to £199 from its launch price of £249.

It also claims to have moved the majority of its US-bound production out of China, which could help protect it from the tariffs recently announced by US President Donald Trump.

The company was rumoured to be working on a streaming box, but that's reportedly on hold for now in order to focus on winning back customer trust with its core audio products.

