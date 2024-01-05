LG 2024 OLED TV range: everything you need to know

LG has revealed its full 2024 TV range, consisting of new updates to some of our favourite OLED TVs from last year, and interesting new takes on its QNED TVs.

With that being said, it's not an especially revolutionary-looking TV lineup from LG this year, as many of the biggest updates came as part of the 2023 lineup. Foremost is Multi-Lens Array (or MLA) screen technology, which appeared with the LG G3 and M3 OLED TVs, with sights set on tackling the issue of brightness on OLED TVs. We certainly found it to be effective, so we're looking forward to seeing how the screen tech fares in the 2024 models.

Otherwise, all of the usual suspects are here, with new versions of the B, C, G and M series OLEDs, of which you can find full breakdowns below. We'll update this page with a full breakdown of the QNED models at a later date.

MLA is back on the LG G4 and M4 OLED TVs, but...

(Image credit: LG Display)

MLA makes its return this year on the same models as last year, so we should expect superior brightness on the flagship 4K models once again. LG is actually expanding the MLA technology, which it is now calling Light Control Architecture, to the larger 83-inch G4 and M4 OLED TVs, but not the largest 97-inch versions of either. LG claims the MLA models will be a whopping 70 per cent brighter than conventional OLEDs, such as its own B4 OLED TV.

That's not all when it comes to brightness, however, as the MLA-equipped models will also be able to take advantage of the new Peak Highlighter feature, which will boost brightness to a staggering 150 per cent in a 3 per cent window compared to LG's standard, non-Evo OLED panels.

As is the norm, LG is not providing figures that compare the new models against their predecessors, but David Seperson, Director of Product Planning and Marketing, has told us that the G4 will be "measurably better" than the G3. We assume this statement also applies to the M4/M3, as the display technology of the G4 and M4 is apparently the same.

Speaking of Evo OLEDs, we were ever so slightly hopeful that the C4 would get MLA trickled down from the flagship models. Unfortunately, that is not the case. LG has instead decided to play it safe with the C4 and, as was the case with the C3, stick to a familiar formula for the popular step-down model.

Second generation wireless OLED TV

(Image credit: Future)

LG's 2023 claim to fame was the conceptually impressive M3 Wireless OLED TV, which took a TV that shared many specs with the G3 and paired it with a Zero Connect box. "What is a Zero Connect box?" you may ask; put simply, it's a wireless cube that contains all of the guts of the TV.

That includes the processor and connections, as this box handles all of the necessary image and audio processing and sends it over to the OLED panel using an integrated wireless transmitter. Impressively, it can process 4K/120Hz signals when connected to a PS5 or Xbox Series X, as well as Dolby Vision HDR.

We've only seen the M3 OLED at CES and IFA, so we're surprised to see LG launching a follow-up so soon. Nevertheless, the M4 is here with all of the same upgrades that the G4 is getting. There hasn't been much said in the way of Zero Connect box improvements, with more emphasis placed on the picture performance of the OLED panel itself.

A familiar C, an upgraded B and missing models from A to Z

(Image credit: LG)

LG has revealed that new versions of C and B series OLED TVs are coming this year too. Starting with the C4, which is strikingly similar to the C3, which was strikingly similar to the C2. Much like last year, it uses an OLED Evo panel, but without the MLA tech or heatsink of the G4. However, there will be an upgrade in the brightness department. LG hasn't given specifics yet, but David Seperson has told us that "all of the C4s will get brighter this year than they were last year". It sounds as though particular progress has been made on the 42- and 48-inch models, which will be only a "little bit" less bright than their larger siblings.

Going back to the similarities to last year, the C4 is using the Alpha 9 processor as seen on last year's model, albeit an updated version. However, this will be the first year that the C series and G series OLEDs will use different processors, which seems to be part of LG's strategy of further defining the tiers in its OLED lineup. Elsewhere, the same excellent gaming specs remain with four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, LG's game mode menu and, new to 2024, full Nvidia G-Sync certification for those who plan on hooking a gaming PC up to their LG TV.

On the outside, the C-series genes run strong with the C4, with a very similar exterior design as last year's model. The central pedestal design on the 48-inch and upward models sticks around, while the 42-inch keeps to dual blade-style feet.

Moving onto the B-series, this is where things get seriously interesting. Right off the bat, LG confirmed that it will come in a new 48-inch size, perfect for those who want a smaller TV at a cheaper price than the C-series. This model doesn't have the Evo panel technology, though, so it won't be as bright as the C4.

The B4 features a new Alpha 8 processor and gamers will be thrilled to hear that the TV features four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, whereas the B3 had just two. While the gap seems to be widening between the C4 and G4, it seems to be closing between the C4 and B4.

We presume that an LG A4 OLED TV does exist, but it doesn't currently appear on this year's roster. However, last year's A3 remained rather elusive, as it didn't launch in the UK or US. We're also yet to hear anything about a new Z-series 8K OLED model, although we assume that LG has a plan for such a model (it would be a damning indictment on 8K as a whole if it didn't).

AI enhancements to picture and sound

The abbreviation "AI" is thrown around a lot these days, with it featured in the names of all the new processors from LG. But how will LG actually be using it? Notably, the new Alpha 11 processor that features in the two highest-end models will have four times the AI performance of the Alpha 9 that featured in the M3, G3 and C3.

Starting with AI Picture Pro, it appears to be much more nuanced this year, with the apparent ability to recognise when a picture needs enhancing and when it would be best left as it is. The ambition here is to create a more "as the creator intended" outcome, with the new AI Director Processing achieving this by analysing the creator's intentional colour tone and expressing colours to best replicate their vision. Unfortunately, this feature will only be coming to the M4 and G4 models, as it requires the new Alpha 11 processor.

AI Object Enhancement by Visual Perception mode is also coming in 2024, which will reportedly analyse each pixel and enhance what you perceive for said object. We'll have to wait until we see this feature in action to see if it works miracles on lower-resolution content.

Sound is also getting an AI-related boost via the new Alpha 11 and Alpha 9 processors (but not the Alpha 8 featured in the B4). AI Sound Pro can now process virtual 11.1.2 surround upmixing, up from 9.1.2 on the 2023 models. There will also be a voice remastering feature that will apparently improve the clarity of dialogue.

The best gaming TVs just got better

No images of the C4 have been revealed yet, but we assume that it will look very similar. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Animal)

The LG C-series, particularly the 42-inch models, have been our favourite gaming TVs of the last few years, so we have high hopes for 2024. The good news is that all of the best gaming specs are back for this year, with a few upgrades thrown in for good measure.

As mentioned before, the entire LG OLED range (or at least all of the models we're currently aware of) supports HDMI 2.1 across all HDMI connections. That's four sockets on the B4, C4 and G4, and three on the M4; meaning 4K/120Hz gaming from the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC will be supported on all of the HDMIs of all of the models. Anyone with a Sony, Panasonic or Philips TV will know that this is a very welcome feature, as those manufacturers use MediaTek Pentonic chips which are currently limited to two HDMI 2.1 connections; only time will tell if that is recitifed in 2024.

PC gamers, on the other hand, have it even better on the C4, G4 and M4 OLEDs, as they can now reach an even higher 144Hz refresh rate over HDMI 2.1. LG has also worked with Nvidia to receive full certification, meaning if you have a compatible graphics card in your PC, then these LG TVs should pair perfectly with them if you're looking for peak performance. The C4 upwards also support full Nvidia G-Sync certification, meaning they'll work particularly well with PC gamers with Nvidia graphics cards.

VRR and ALLM are also both supported, meaning it should be a full sweep of gaming features for console and PC players.

LG OLED TV 2024 lineup breakdown

Now that we've got the basics out of the way, we can explore the full new LG 2024 OLED TV lineup in more detail. Scroll down for information on each model in the new range.

LG M4 Wireless OLED TV

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

Last year, the wireless M Series OLED dethroned the G series at the top of LG's 4K OLED range as the new flagship model. It shared practically all of the features of the G3, but removed the interior components and connections from the main body of the TV and placed them into the wireless Zero Connect enclosure. Audio and visual signals, including 4K Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio are then transmitted to the main TV component with the OLED panel and speakers.

In terms of upgrades over last year's model, we can expect all of the aforementioned features, including 144Hz support, new AI features and Alpha 11 processor. It will also come in a new 65-inch size, whereas the previous iteration was only available in 77-, 83- and 97-inch sizes.

LG M4 specs

Sizes: 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, 97-inch

65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, 97-inch Display type: OLED Evo w/ MLA (excluding 97-inch model)

OLED Evo w/ MLA (excluding 97-inch model) Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Alpha 11 AI

Alpha 11 AI Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: Yes (x3)

Yes (x3) Gaming features: 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM

LG M4 launch pricing

LG OLED65M4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED77M4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED83M4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED97M4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

LG G4 4K OLED Evo TV

(Image credit: LG)

LG is using the excellent G3 OLED TV as a jumping-off point with the G4, adding a host of under-the-surface updates while retaining a lot of features we know and love from the 2023 model. On top of the MLA screen technology and suave Zero Gap Wall Mount design, we can expect the new Alpha 11 AI processor and some interesting upgrades to brightness.

According to LG, the G4 and M4 are practically the same TV when it comes to the display, with both models getting the new Peak Highlighter feature that allows them to reach a peak brightness level 150 per cent higher than a traditional OLED (such as the B4) within a small 3 per cent window. This will allow for seriously punchy and bright highlights.

It bears repeating that David Seperson of LG has told us that the picture performance of the LG G4 is "measurably better" than that of the G3, which certainly has us intrigued considering how much we liked the G3.

LG G4 specs:

Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, 97-inch

55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, 97-inch Display type: OLED Evo w/ MLA (excluding 97-inch model)

OLED Evo w/ MLA (excluding 97-inch model) Processor: Alpha 11 AI

Alpha 11 AI Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: Yes (x4)

Yes (x4) Gaming features: 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM

LG G4 launch pricing:

LG OLED55G4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED65G4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED77G4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED83G4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED97G4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

LG C4 OLED TV

Note: this is a picture of the 42-inch LG C3 as images of the C4 are yet to be released. We understand that the C3 and C4 will share a similar design. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The C-series is what we have deemed to be the sweet spot for LG's OLED lineup in the last few years but, thanks to a widening of the gap between the C4 and G4 and a shortening of the gap between the C4 and B4, this could be the year that that changes.

The main headline with the C4 is that LG is promising improved brightness on all models, particularly the smaller 42- and 48-inch models. While a specific figure hasn't been shared yet, we've been assured that it's a notable improvement, which we're glad to see.

Elsewhere, the C4 seems to continue the lineage of being a cracking gaming TV, with a new 144Hz maximum refresh rate for PC gamers as well as four HDMI 2.1 sockets and LG's excellent game mode menu.

As before, you don't get the G4's MLA tech here and, for the first time, the C4 has a lesser processor than its G-series sibling.

LG C4 specs:

Sizes: 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch

42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch Display type: OLED Evo

OLED Evo Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Alpha 9 AI (updated for 2024)

Alpha 9 AI (updated for 2024) Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: Yes (x4)

Yes (x4) Gaming features: 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM

LG C4 launch pricing:

LG OLED42C4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED48C4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED55C4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED65C4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED77C4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED83C4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

LG B4 OLED TV

We haven't seen exactly what the B4 will look like, but we assume it will look very similar to the B3 (pictured) (Image credit: LG)

The B4 serves as LG's widely available entry-level OLED TV, now that the A-series has become more elusive. There are some notable upgrades for the B-series model this year, especially if you're interested in using this as a gaming TV.

LG has upgraded the B4 to feature four HDMI 2.1 sockets, where the B3 only had two, and the B4 now comes in a new 48-inch size variant. The B4 also gets a new processor in the form of the Alpha 8 AI processor, which is an entirely new chip that also features in some of LG's new QNED TVs.

These new features bring the B-series and C-series LG OLEDs closer together than ever before, although there is one key feature that separates them: the C4 features an Evo OLED panel that's slightly brighter than the traditional OLED panel that the B4 uses.

LG B4 specs:

Sizes: 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch

48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch Display type: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Alpha 8 AI

Alpha 8 AI Sound: TBC

TBC HDMI 2.1: Yes (x4)

Yes (x4) Gaming features: 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

LG B4 launch pricing:

LG OLED48B4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED55B4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED65B4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC LG OLED77B4: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

