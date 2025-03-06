You can get a 65-inch LG OLED TV half price! Yes, you did read that correctly

With the release of the eagerly anticipated LG C5 we're beginning to see some solid deals on the LG C4.

You can now pick up the 65-inch LG C4 for only £1345 at Amazon. That's £150 cheaper than it was during Black Friday sales.

Considering the C4 is only a year old, you're still going to get some of the latest TV tech including punchy, sharp, rich and vibrant visuals, an excellent UI and flawless gaming specs.

We gave it five stars for its outstanding performance. At half its retail price, you'd be crazy to pay a premium for the slightly newer C5.

Half price Five stars LG OLED65C4 2024 OLED TV: was £2,699 now £1,345 at Amazon Despite the release of the C5, the C4 is still an incredibly capable TV. It's bright, sharp, and has surprisingly good sound for a TV. This is the mid-range OLED TV to beat and with this hefty discount, there's very little reason not to buy.

Five-star

The C4 boasts excellent image quality alongside a range of other features including a super-slick webOS smart platform, excellent picture presets, and four HDMI 2.1 sockets that all support the 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM gaming features.

In terms of sound, the C4 is beaten by the Sony A80L but not by much. You'll want to invest in one of the best soundbars, but while you save up for one, the built-in sound is more than adequate.

Of course, you can buy an even better TV than the LG C4, including the newly released C5. The Sony Bravia 8 is also touch better, but it's currently a lot more expensive. Ditto on the Samsung S95D.

Ultimately, the LG C4 is the very best performance-per-pound TV you can buy right now – there's no other model that I would spend my own money on.

MORE:

Here's our full LG C4 review

These are the very best TVs you can buy right now

And all of the best soundbars on the market