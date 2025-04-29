Half price OLED alert! Save £750 on the Award-winning LG C4

The LG C4 was easily one of the best TVs of 2024 – it swept up five-star reviews in all of the sizes we tested. That includes the 48-inch version, which we praised for including many of the key upgrades that the 65-inch size offered, albeit in a more compact chassis and at a lower price, of course.

In fact, the OLED48C4 took home the "Best 48-50in TV" accolade at our most recent Awards, thanks to its spectacular picture performance and well-stocked feature list.

Initially launching for £1499, the 48-inch C4 has seen many price drops in its lifetime; this one is up there with the best. You can currently find it on Amazon for just £748, officially making this TV half price (well, £3 better than half price if we're being pedantic).

LG C4 48-inch (OLED48C4) was £1499 now £748 at Amazon (save £751)

This compact OLED TV proves that you don't need to sacrifice loads of space to achieve maximum cinematic impact. The C4 delivers exceptional detail, contrast and colours, while also bundling in some of the best gaming specifications on the market and the fully featured webOS smart platform. Also available at Richer Sounds

Even with plenty of tough competition, the 48-inch C4 remains one of the best OLED TVs on the market. We have sung the C4's praises plenty of times, and still consider it to be a top-notch choice for TV buyers even with the five-star C5 now on the market.

LG managed to hold its own against serious rivals from the likes of Sony and Philips, delivering a TV that proved to be an impressive step up over its predecessor, despite it not looking worlds apart from the outside.

We complimented its "rich and engaging picture" citing warm and vibrant colours, crisp details and excellent contrast in our full review, and we were especially impressed at how the C4 handled contrast.

While the competing Sony at the time remained the contrast king thanks to its striking three-dimensional image, the LG C4 gave it a serious run for its money.

Even more impressive is the C4's specification sheet, which outclasses practically all of its rivals thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 sockets, all rated to support 4K at 120Hz with VRR and ALLM.

One of these sockets also supports eARC, meaning you can connect both a PS5 and an Xbox Series X alongside a soundbar or AVR without having to compromise on performance.

Better yet, the C4 supports Dolby Vision HDR on top of its Filmmaker mode setting, which is a huge bonus for those looking for an "as the director intended" experience. Alongside that is Dolby Atmos, which is supported over the eARC connection to deliver immersive, object-based sound.

The only area in which we deem this TV to be slightly lacking is in the built-in audio performance. The C4 tends to distort during scenes with deep bass, and it doesn't create a particularly spacious sound either.

Nevertheless, voices are clear, and it can muster up some punch for large-scale dynamics; still, as usual with TVs, we recommend investing some of the savings you get with this deal in one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars.

If you're in the market for a small yet cinematic OLED TV and fancy snapping up a half-price bargain, then don't miss this spectacular deal on Amazon.

