Best LG C2 OLED TV deals: get the Award-winning C2 at the lowest price possible

The What Hi-Fi? Award-winning LG C2 OLED TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. Offering stellar picture quality, a sleek design and a great webOS smart TV platform, the C2 hits the sweet spot between performance, features and price.

The C2 is available in six sizes: 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inches. We've reviewed the 42-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch sizes, so we're perfectly placed to help you make the best choice at the checkout (and guide you to today's lowest C2 prices, of course).

For the uninitiated, LG's C-class models are the best bang-for-buck options in LG's OLED TV range, thanks to flagship panel technology and picture processing, but without the enhanced sound, niche design and higher price point of the higher-end G series.

The 2022 C2 is the first C-Series TV to feature an OLED Evo panel, which is around 30% brighter than the average OLED panel, and while it is true that the G2 now has a heatsink that allows brightness to be pushed even further, we believe that the extra brightness won't quite be worth the extra expense for most buyers.

(We should also note here that the 42-inch and 48-inch versions of the C2 don't go as bright as their larger siblings)

Whether it's movies, TV or gaming, the LG C2 excels. The whole image pops and dark detail is spectacular. On top of that, the C2's feature set is flawless and includes everything a next-gen gamer could want.

So, which LG C2 is best for you? And where can you find today's best LG C2 OLED TV deals? The answer to both questions is 'just below'...

LG OLED42C2 (42-inch)

The LG OLED42C2 is simply the best 42-inch TV we've tested. There's very little competition, of course, but even against Sony’s XR-42A90K the C2 proves to be the more satisfying performer thanks to its fabulous contrast, colours and punch.

The beauty of LG's smallest OLED TV is that it can fit comfortably on almost any desk, and thus doubles up as a gaming monitor. Like its siblings, the C2 has everything you need for next-gen gaming, including four 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 sockets that can handle 4K/120Hz signals from the Xbox Series X, PS5 and flagship PC graphics cards.

More of a binge-watcher? You'll be equally charmed by the C2's webOS22 platform, which features almost every streaming service you could imagine. More importantly, all of the content that should be in 4K, Dolby Vision and/or Dolby Atmos is. Nice.

Of course, the smaller the TV, the weaker the sound tends to be – particularly in terms of volume and bass weight. The 42-inch C2 doesn't buck that trend but a decent soundbar could quickly fix that.

The OLED42C2’s launch price was £1399 / $1400 / AU$2695, which we felt was a very high price to pay for a 42-inch TV. Thankfully, prices have since dropped considerably and you should be able to grab the OLED42C2 for a lot less below.

Read our full LG OLED42C2 review

LG OLED48C2 (48-inch)

The main difference between the 42-inch C2 and its 48-inch sibling lies in the speaker set-up. Both models pack in a 2.2-channel sound system but whereas the 42-inch outputs 20W the 48-inch produces 40W.

Another minor difference is that while both models deliver 4K resolution, the 42-inch has a slightly higher pixel density simply because it has the same number of pixels crammed into a smaller display. This might make it better suited for close-up viewing (when used as gaming monitor, for example).

In essence, though, this should simply be a scaled-up version of the excellent 42-inch model. Given that both versions are ordinarily available for more or less the same money, for many people this 48-inch model will be the better buy.

LG OLED55C2 (55-inch)

The 55-inch model is where the brighter OLED panels come in. We've not tested the 55 incher but in theory it should simply be a more compact version of the superb 65-inch model, which we gave five stars to in our review.

The 55-inch enjoys much the same spec as the other C2 models, including the same new Alpha 9 Generation 5 processor seen on the pricier G2. This builds on the already impressive picture enhancement tricks of its predecessor and performs brilliantly across the board.

Lastly, it's worth noting that the 55-inch model comes with a stand whereas the 42-inch and 48-inch come with blade-like feet that are designed to take up less desk space.

On the hunt for a bargain? We've listed today's best 55-inch LG OLED C2 deals below.

LG OLED65C2 (65-inch)

This What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 winner is a class act from start to finish, offering better picture quality than last year’s excellent LG G1. The improvements are especially noticeable when playing Dolby Vision content, which is clearly brighter on the new C2.

There's no real difference between the 55-inch and 65-inch C2 other than the screen size, which is no bad thing. The C2 series boasts an app-packed webOS platform, impressive next-gen gaming features and AI-powered picture processing that delivers authentic – rather than artificial – improvements.

As for the sound, there are very few TVs that wouldn’t be improved by a simple soundbar, but the C2, while decent-sounding, is more easily upgraded than might be expected of a TV costing as much as it does.

Ready to buy? We've listed today's best LG OLED65C2 deals below:

Read our full LG OLED65C2 review

LG OLED77C2 (77-inch)

If you have a hankering for a seriously cinematic TV, the 77-inch C2 is the perfect combination of size, performance and price.

Another What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 winner, the OLED77C2 wowed us with its spectacular size. It's every bit as good as its smaller-but-still-large 65-inch sibling but that extra foot of screen real estate really does add to the overall experience.

Sources in resolutions lower than 4K usually look worse on bigger screens than smaller ones, but the 77-inch C2 does an admirable job of making most content look better than it probably should.

It's slightly disappointing that the 77-inch makes do with the same 40W, 2.2-channel sound system as the 65-inch model, but under review, we felt that the 77-inch produced an engaging sound with fairly well-projected and detailed dialogue. We would still recommend budgeting for a separate sound system though – a soundbar would do the job but a proper surround sound system would be a more appropriate partner for this magnificently large TV.

Read our full LG OLED77C2 review

LG OLED83C2 (83-inch)

If 77 inches simply isn't big enough for you, the 83-inch C2 has your name written all over it.

As you might have guessed, the OLED83C2 is identical to the 77-inch in all but size. The same colour reproduction, same next-gen gaming features, same webOS smart TV platform and same 2.2-channel, 40W sound system.

In truth, on an inches-per-pound (or dollar) basis the 83-inch C2 is less of a great but than the 77-inch version, but there's no substitute for size is you truly want the cinema experience at home. Besides, we've already seen some massive discounts on the 83-inch C2. You'll see the latest, lowest prices below.

