Trending

Best audio cables 2019: best budget to premium interconnects

By Best Buy 

The best analogue interconnects you can buy

Best audio cables Buying Guide: welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best interconnects you can buy in 2019

The analogue information coursing between your source and amplifier is complicated - and there's an awful lot of it. So connect them wisely – because, like every component in your audio chain, your interconnect can make a significant difference to the sound your system ultimately delivers.

We've rounded up the best currently out there, catering for all budgets. So whether you're watching the pennies or splashing the cash, these can make the most of your hi-fi's potential. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

See all our analogue interconnect reviews

1. QED Profile

This relatively cheap cable has been our go-to (in terms of sound quality per pound) for years - it's a great upgrade on your basic freebie cables.

Reasons to Buy

Tight sound
detail is good
dynamically punchy

Reasons to Avoid

Nothing at all
Read the full 1. QED Profile review

Despite its über-budget price tag, the Profile punches above its  weight, giving our kit a tight sound that’s uncluttered and airy.

Detail  levels are surprisingly good for the money, and the well-made Profile  also shows ability with its handling of dynamics and tonal integration.

Read the full review: QED Profile

2. Chord Company C-line

Few cables at this price can compare in terms of pure transparency.

Reasons to Buy

Helps tie instruments together
Aids dynamics and musicality

Reasons to Avoid

Nothing at this price
Read the full 2. Chord Company C-line review

This is Chord displaying once again an understanding of what makes hi-fi  great, with an entry-level interconnect that never loses sight of what  matters; the musicality of your system.

Read the full review: Chord Company C-Line

3. Chord Company Clearway Analogue RCA

The Clearway gives your system free rein, delivering all the dynamism your set-up is capable of.

SPECIFICATIONS

Analogue interconnect | Silver-plated VEE 3 RCA plugs | Dual-layer counter-wound foil cover

Reasons to Buy

Open to detail, timing, spaciousness and dynamics
Talented enough to aid systems of many configurations and prices

Reasons to Avoid

Nothing
Read the full 3. Chord Company Clearway Analogue RCA review

Having spent time using the Clearway, we found it really quite unsatisfying  to listen to the same songs with anything else of a similar price.

The  price tag might weigh heavy on many listeners’ wallets – and the cheaper C-Line remains a class leader we can still get behind.

But  for those who can justify the outlay, and who have a system to justify  it too, the Clearway is brilliantly capable of letting you hear where  your money has gone.

Read the full review: Chord Company Clearway Analogue RCA