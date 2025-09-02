JBL has unveiled its latest portable Bluetooth speaker, the Grip.

The Grip's biggest selling point, according to the audio brand, is its compact dimensions and upright positioning, making for easy one-handed use.

Our caffeine-themed eyeball analysis clocks the JBL Grip's dimensions somewhere between a can of Red Bull and a Monster energy drinks can, and it tips the scales at 385g.

It’s still a fair bit chunkier than something truly miniature like the Tribit Stormbox Micro 2, but it’s considerably smaller and lighter than its popular JBL Flip 7 sibling. In fact, it slots right in between the five-star Flip 7 and the smaller, circular Clip 5 in JBL's expanding line-up of Bluetooth speakers.

(Image credit: JBL)

Within the Grip's cylindrical body, you’ll find a 43 x 80mm full-range transducer, delivering a continuous output of 16W on average, with a claimed frequency response spanning 70Hz to 20kHz.

JBL has also added its AI Sound Boost technology here, which analyses music in real-time using an algorithm to optimise output for increased volume with reduced distortion.

As with the Flip 7, the JBL Grip has a rugged design with a woven fabric covering, a small carry rope, and chunky playback and volume buttons on the top half.

(Image credit: JBL)

Audio aside, there’s an ambient lighting system on the rear, which offers multiple customisable themes with varied colour options and adjustable brightness levels.

Users can switch between different light themes using a dedicated button, while the accompanying JBL app also unlocks additional lighting tweaks, letting you adjust brightness levels and save preferred configurations.

As with its Flip 7 sibling, an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance is on board.

The Grip is also built for life’s numerous mishaps, with JBL stating that the portable speaker can survive drops from one metre onto concrete, with the design engineered specifically for drop-proof performance.

(Image credit: JBL)

The Grip's battery life clocks in at 12 hours of standard playback, with an additional two hours available through JBL’s Playtime Boost feature, which optimises performance.

Connectivity sees Bluetooth 5.4 with Auracast technology on board, enabling stereo pairing between two Grip units or other compatible JBL speakers (such as the Auracast-sporting Flip 7 and Charge 6) for greater sound immersion.

The Grip is available in six colours, from classic black and white to bold purple, red, blue, and camo.

The JBL Grip is available now for pre-sale and costs $99.95, with wide release scheduled for 28th September. UK and Australian pricing and release dates are TBC.

In comparison, the excellent JBL Flip 7 is yours for $150 / £130 / AU$170.

