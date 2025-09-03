JBL has unveiled two heavyweight additions to its portable Bluetooth speaker line-up. Joining the petite Grip launched yesterday are the beefier Boombox 4 and PartyBox 720 speakers – both promising to shake things up for outdoor party enthusiasts and bass lovers alike.

Despite being nearly 2lbs/900g lighter than its predecessor at 5.8kg, the JBL Boombox 4 delivers 50 per cent more output power when running on battery.

JBL attributes this efficiency gain to AI Sound Boost technology, which intelligently processes audio to push drivers harder while maintaining clarity.

The Boombox 4's other party trick is its revamped Bass Boost feature, which now offers two modes – Deep Bass for full, rich low-end performance, and Punchy Bass for tighter, more energetic responses suited to upbeat tracks.

When Bass Boost is active, the JBL logos on the bass radiators glow white or orange, for a dash of visual feedback.

The internals have been revamped too, with a third passive radiator added alongside two new mid-range drivers replacing the previous subwoofer setup. The result, according to JBL, is more balanced sound reproduction across the frequency spectrum.

Battery performance is impressive, offering up to 28 hours of standard playback, extending to 34 hours with Playtime Boost activated. The battery is also now user-replaceable – a major win for those who want to extend the life of their investment.

The Boombox 4 also features IP68 waterproof and dustproof certification, making it suitable for poolside parties and beach gatherings, as you see fit. And for those who prefer more tangible connectivity, it includes USB-C lossless audio for wired playback.

The JBL Boombox 4 launches at $549.95 on 28th September, available in black, blue, or squad finishes. Details for UK and Australian release dates and pricing are yet to be confirmed.

JBL PartyBox 720

Meanwhile, the PartyBox 720 lands as JBL’s largest battery-powered party speaker, packing a hefty 800W of RMS power output.

Its dual 9-inch woofers and pair of 30mm dome tweeters are designed to deliver what JBL describes as “ground-shaking sound big enough to fill a basketball court.”

Beyond the audio firepower, the PartyBox 720 introduces a dynamic lightshow system that switches between starry and strobe effects, synced to the music.

JBL's PartyBox app also provides full customisation controls for both sound and lighting, letting users tailor their experience to their tastes.

There have been some practical upgrades as well – the speaker now features wider, sturdier wheels and an improved ergonomic handle, making it easier to wheel around.

Battery life stretches to 15 hours, with an additional two hours available from just 10 minutes of fast charging using the dual replaceable batteries.

The PartyBox 720 is IPX4 splashproof certified, while Auracast technology enables stereo pairing between units or connection with other compatible JBL speakers for expanded coverage.

Connectivity options are comprehensive too, offering USB-C and combo jack-XLR inputs, alongside two XLR inputs for microphones, guitars, or DJ consoles.

The PartyBox 720 is available for pre-sale now at $1099.95, with a 21st September global release date. UK and Australian pricing and release date info TBC.

