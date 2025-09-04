Our favourite BluOS music streamers are getting a new audiophile-friendly streaming feature this month
It’s great news for Qobuz subscribers
If you happen to a) have a hi-fi component on your rack that runs the BluOS operating system and b) also subscribe to Qobuz’s music streaming service, then we bring you exciting news.
Qobuz Connect support is arriving this month as part of a firmware update, and it’s going to affect quite a few brands and products.
Obviously, this includes all compatible Bluesound streaming devices, but also some of our five-star favourites like the Cyrus 40 ST music streamer, NAD C 3050 streaming amp, plus the Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier and select products from Monitor Audio and Dali.
Like Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect, Qobuz Connect allows you to browse and control music via the Qobuz app on your smartphone or tablet. In this case, it enables hi-res streaming at up to 24-bit/192kHz resolution, although your speaker and volume controls are still navigated using the BluOS app.
“Qobuz Connect brings a new level of convenience to high-resolution streaming, letting BluOS customers control playback from the Qobuz app for the very first time,” said Andrew Haines, BluOS Product Manager
Qobuz has evolved into one of the best music streaming services we’ve tested, both in terms of sound quality and user experience, and it also offers the bonus of high-res downloads should you want to actually own the digital files you’re streaming.
In our Qobuz review, we went so far as to call it, "The best music streaming service for audiophiles".
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Unlike its Tidal and Spotify rivals, Qobuz Connect is a relatively recent addition to the services’ armoury and only launched back in May, but it’s great to see it being adopted so quickly and should enhance the user experience even further.
MORE:
Read our full Qobuz review
Qobuz Connect officially launches, with wide support across hi-fi brands
Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.