Our favourite BluOS music streamers are getting a new audiophile-friendly streaming feature this month

If you happen to a) have a hi-fi component on your rack that runs the BluOS operating system and b) also subscribe to Qobuz’s music streaming service, then we bring you exciting news.

Qobuz Connect support is arriving this month as part of a firmware update, and it’s going to affect quite a few brands and products.

Obviously, this includes all compatible Bluesound streaming devices, but also some of our five-star favourites like the Cyrus 40 ST music streamer, NAD C 3050 streaming amp, plus the Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier and select products from Monitor Audio and Dali.

Like Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect, Qobuz Connect allows you to browse and control music via the Qobuz app on your smartphone or tablet. In this case, it enables hi-res streaming at up to 24-bit/192kHz resolution, although your speaker and volume controls are still navigated using the BluOS app.

“Qobuz Connect brings a new level of convenience to high-resolution streaming, letting BluOS customers control playback from the Qobuz app for the very first time,” said Andrew Haines, BluOS Product Manager

Qobuz has evolved into one of the best music streaming services we’ve tested, both in terms of sound quality and user experience, and it also offers the bonus of high-res downloads should you want to actually own the digital files you’re streaming.

In our Qobuz review, we went so far as to call it, "The best music streaming service for audiophiles".

Unlike its Tidal and Spotify rivals, Qobuz Connect is a relatively recent addition to the services’ armoury and only launched back in May, but it’s great to see it being adopted so quickly and should enhance the user experience even further.

