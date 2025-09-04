UPDATE:

We have now heard from our TCL contact, but they were unfortunately not able to give us any additional information on the TV Robyn saw at IFA, or TCL's Dolby Vision 2 plans.

That might change after the TCL press event, which is about to take place.

For now, I think the only conclusion that can be safely drawn is that TCL will at some point launch Dolby Vision 2 TVs.

Whether the specific TV on TCL's IFA stand is a current model, a prototype, or simply a kind of placeholder is still a mystery.

More as we get it, and you can read the original story below.

IFA 2025 is just kicking off, and our roving reporter, Robyn Quick, is on the ground, hunting down (among other things) anything Dolby Vision 2-related.

And we've just had our first hit, because on TCL's stand is a 98-inch TV, mounted to a wall and surrounded by logos, including a very bold one for 'Dolby Vision 2.0'. You can see this in the photo above.

Robyn is struggling to get much in the way of additional info on the TV – TCL's own stand staff seem curiously unsure about it – but one member of staff did tell her that it's a C8K.

Given the slight uncertainty of the TCL staff on the ground, we're beavering away to try to get official confirmation and more details, but this would be pretty huge news if it turned out to be true.

Firstly, the only manufacturer confirmed in Dolby's press release as supporting Dolby Vision 2 was Hisense.

It's not at all surprising that other manufacturers will also be supporting it, but it's good to get apparent confirmation of TCL's involvement so early.

Much more interesting, though, is that the TCL C8K is a current, 2025 TV (here's our TCL C8K review). And it's a Quantum Dot Mini LED model at that.

The reason this is so interesting is that the steer we got from Philips yesterday was that new, 2026 hardware would probably be required to get Dolby Vision 2 support.

If the TV Robyn saw is indeed a C8K, it would suggest that this isn't necessarily the case, and that some existing TVs may get Dolby Vision 2 support, presumably through a software update.

Dolby's press release also made several mentions of RGB Mini LED, suggesting that Dolby Vision 2's upgrades are primarily aimed at TVs using this as-yet-unavailable, next-gen panel tech.

While that may still be true, TCL is certainly suggesting with this TV on its IFA stand that current Mini LED tech can also benefit from Dolby Vision 2.

As you can tell, we still have lots of questions, firstly regarding this specific TCL TV (including whether it really is the C8K), but also about Dolby Vision 2 in general.

What Hi-Fi? Editor-in-Chief Alastair Stevenson is currently working up a story based on some answers we've received from Dolby overnight. That will be live on the site shortly.

And I will update this story with answers from TCL once I've received them.

