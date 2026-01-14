Eversolo has ventured into the world of speakers with the launch of the SE100 passive bookshelf speakers. And its debut speakers have a distinctive square shape.

The speakers are built from high-density MDF, and Eversolo believes the SE100’s symmetrical design will allow them to fit seamlessly into the popular Kallax shelving units from IKEA. No doubt these speakers can be placed onto other types of furniture too.

The SE100 feature a ‘Blackedge Core’ two-way architecture, with a 25mm silk-dome tweeter and 13.3cm paper-pulp mid/bass driver. According to Eversolo, this arrangement allows these speakers to deliver a “holographic soundstage”.

Eversolo adds that the sonic signature of the SE100 is designed to be “warm, natural and vibrantly alive”.

(Image credit: Eversolo)

In addition to a front-facing bass port, these passive bookshelf speakers are equipped with a removable fabric grille that protects against dust. Eversolo claims the grille is “acoustically invisible”, which suggests that it won’t interfere with audio when fitted.

The majority of Eversolo’s products so far have been music streamers, streaming amplifiers and DACs, and our experience with the Chinese audio manufacturer has been mostly positive.

We gave their DMP-A6 and DMP-A10 music streamers four stars each, while the Play CD Edition streaming amplifier received three. The products' feature sets in particular are strong points, so it will be interesting to see how the company fares with the launch of speakers. We hope to get our hands on a review sample as soon as possible.

The Eversolo SE100 passive bookshelf speakers come in a black matte finish and are priced at £499 / $499, putting them into competition against five-star rivals such as the Monitor Audio Bronze 50 7G.

