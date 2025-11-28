I've written so many Black Friday deals over the past week or so that my fingers have been eroded down to nothing but withered stumps, yet even with my barely intact digits, I'm determined to hop onto my once-pristine keyboard and shout from the metaphorical rooftops whenever a great discount swims into my purview.

Heck, I'd type with my face bashing away against the laptop if I had to – nothing is stopping me from telling you just how great this discount on the Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 floorstanding speakers is.

Originally £499 but now just £399 at Richer Sounds, the Award-winning towers are a superb pick for anyone looking to build a decent, affordable hi-fi system in the Black Friday sales. Get them before they go!

Best Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 deal

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £100 Wharfedale Diamond 12.3: was £499 now £399 at Richer Sounds Wharfedale’s Diamond 12.3 floorstanders are refined, entertaining and well-built, so much so that they've nabbed What Hi-Fi? Awards in the past for their exceptional performance and outstanding value. £100 off represents a 20 per cent saving on a pair of speakers that have barely lost a step since we originally reviewed in October 2022.

Like their Diamond 12.1 standmounted counterparts, the Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 towers are all about sound-per-pound performance.

They're speakers that squeeze every bit of performance they can from their modest outlay, leading to a set of floorstanders which are, at this reduced price, a great pick for anyone seeking a set of speakers to kickstart their fledgling hi-fi system.

Just as they're not massive units, the Diamond 12.3 don't require acres of room, and at just short of 98cm tall, they're suit reasonably modest listening spaces. That said, if you do have a little bit of room to let them breathe, you'll find that you get the most out of the Wharfedales' balanced, revealing delivery.

The 12.3 employ a 2.5-way design where the upper 13cm driver covers everything from midrange downwards, leaving the second unit to reinforce the lower end. Both drivers use a cone material called Klarity, a mix of polypropylene and mica, for a nice balanced of lightness, rigidity and damping.

The tweeter, meanwhile, is the same one as used throughout the Diamond 12 range; a 25mm coated woven polyester soft dome that has performed admirably across the series. It's a good tweeter, that.

Put it all together and the results are sensational. The 12.3 have the delicacy and flexibility to excel across genres and even at varying volume levels, tackling everything from Kate Bush to Jay-Z. They're articulate, dynamically engaging, expressive and detailed speakers, shining through the midrange while keeping everything together nicely while boasting a taut, composed bass signature.

We really do think the Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 are something special. Get over to Richer Sounds when you get the chance.

