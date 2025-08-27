The world of floorstanders is, as you can imagine, a hotly contested arena, and our list of the best floorstanding speakers across all budgets is an evolving, curated guide for music fans looking to fill their room with big, entertaining sound.

There are plenty of new contenders, and it takes truly great-sounding and great-value speakers to make it to the main list, which sees competition from brands such as PMC, Bowers & Wilkins, Wharfedale and Q Acoustics, to mention but a few.

This year, we've had a number of floorstanders pass through our test rooms: Sonus Faber Sonetto V G2 (£5995 / $6499 / AU$11,995) and the Revival Audio Sprint 4 (£1790 / $1990 / AU$3300) have charmed us without quite making it onto our main list of recommendations, while the long-running, five-star ProAc D20R (£3825 / $6500 / AU$9600) are accomplished enough to have made their way into our 'also consider' section.

The new Fyne Audio F502S floorstanders that we've just tested (priced at £2300 / $2800 / AU$3000 per pair), however, cannot be ignored.

At this premium price level, they are hugely talented and offer such great overall value, that we had to include them in our main list – we highly recommend them as the best floorstanding speakers for large rooms on both our US and UK best floorstander guides.

Fyne-ally, a worthy opponent!

That Isoflare design really works a treat. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Fyne Audio F502S are not small speakers. Place them side by side with their price-comparable Neat Mystique Classic rivals (a word on them below), and the former will positively dwarf the latter to an almost comical extent. These are big towers, and they need an appropriately large space to accommodate them.

If you do have the space to let them fully flourish, the results are mesmerising. Rarely have we heard a pair of floorstanders at this price that can do so much so well, with the F502S offering a perfect balance of authority, scale, refinement and entertainment.

They're powerful, poised and impressively detailed, yes, but never do we find them boring or lacking in expressiveness. Their proprietary Isoflare point source driver design is a big bonus, too, giving the sizeable towers outstanding sonic integration and making them more flexible about positioning in the process.

To quote from our review, the Fyne Audio F502S "are are like your favourite school teacher or most inspiring university lecturer: authoritative and competent, yes, but personable, engaging and genuinely approachable".

They bring us closer to the emotional heart of our music, too. As we wrote at the time, the F502S have palpable authority and scale, but their "ability to bring out the emotional beats beneath the surface really knocks us sideways".

We're struck by how good Fyne's heavyweight towers are. If you are specifically after a large pair of excellent all-rounders to fill a large listening room, these premium floorstanders are our top recommendation to do the job.

A small word on the Neat Mystique Classic

Small size but lots of fun... (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention the also recently reviewed Neat Mystique Classic floorstanders making it into our 'also consider' section. At £2475 / $3699 / AU$5400, these towers are swimming in the same sorts of waters as their Fyne counterparts, however they are a vastly different proposition.

These are designed for smaller rooms, and have a small footprint and slim profile. But they punch well above their weight when it comes to performance, and also gain a five-star review.

As our verdict stated, the Neat Mystique Classic are "immensely charming floorstanding speakers. Compact, snappy and relentlessly entertaining – we’re completely sold". They're small and not that luxurious to look at, but they can produce a surprisingly broad, enveloping sound despite their diminutive cabinet sizes.

Plus, they're just very, very charming. With a snappy, light-footed character and excellent low-level dynamic reproduction despite their physical limitations, not to mention a very nicely controlled lower end, they're floorstanders that, while small, like to go big on fun.

The Neats are a strong addition to our best floorstanding speakers list and prove you don't have to invest in large-sized speakers to get great sound. Worth considering if the F502S are too big for your more modest listening space.

