Elipson’s Horus range of compact, affordable speakers is coming to the UK

French audio company Elipson is bringing its latest Horus line of loudspeakers to the UK market. The new, updated range consists of a bookshelf pair and a floorstanding speaker pair, accompanied by a centre channel and a subwoofer that the French brand hopes will give listeners “precise and musical sound reproduction in a modern design.” More appealingly, they’re priced at the affordable end of the market, starting at just £299.

The range’s starting point is the Horus 6B bookshelf speakers, a compact and stylish pair that Elipson hopes will offer space-saving flexibility and “an astonishing level of performance for its size and price”. Elipson also claims that the 6B can operate as a music-only stereo solution for smaller rooms or else feature as part of a multi-channel set-up for movies and music. The 25mm silk dome tweeter is accompanied by a 13cm driver made of cellulose pulp with a glass fibre coating.

Accompanying the 6B is the Horus 11F, a 2.5-way floorstander with two 13cm mid/bass drivers and a 25mm tweeter. The 11F boasts forward-firing bass ports which, claims Elipson, allow the speakers to be positioned and integrated in the home with the least amount of disruption.

(Image credit: Elipson )

Built especially for the Horus range is the Horus 10C, a matching centre channel featuring a two-way design with the same drive units, manufactured to integrate into a multi-channel music and/or movie playback system.

Last up is the Horus 8S compact active subwoofer, the only unit set for a slightly later April release. Again, the 8S has been designed specifically to be integrated within the wider Horus range for a full multi-channel set-up and boasts a 20cm drive unit powered by a Class D amplifier that Elipson claims is capable of 300W of peak power, and it offers DSP control.

Bringing that classic continental feel to the UK, the new Horus range comes in three finishes: black carbon, light wood beige or dark grey walnut. All models (the 8S compact notwithstanding) are available now for UK customers at the following prices:

Horus 6B bookshelf speakers - £299 / €349

Horus 11F floorstanding speakers - £750 / €849

Horus 10C centre channel - £225 / €249

Horus 8S subwoofer - £450 / €499 (available in first week of April)

Horus 5.1 speaker package - £1,599 (price depends on different territories' distributors)

