Revival Audio brings vintage French style to its new Sprint series of loudspeakers

Newly-established hi-fi company Revival Audio has launched its latest range of bookshelf and floorstanding loudspeakers . Featuring the same vintage style that made the company’s debut high-end Atalante range so alluring, the new Sprint speakers see Revival seeking to forge a name for itself at the mid-tier price point.

Designed and assembled in France, the new Sprint series consists of the Sprint 3, a two-way bookshelf loudspeaker , and its 2.5-way floorstanding counterpart in the form of the Sprint 4. Both boast what Revival calls an “innovative Elytron Acoustic Baffle design”, essentially a lightweight, high-strength material crafted asymmetrically so as to “guide the soundwaves as they leave the speaker.” This, Revival claims, “optimises the mid and low frequencies by reducing the diffraction from the speaker cabinet while minimising the impact from different listening environments.”

(Image credit: Revival Audio)

Daniel Emonts, Revival Audio Co-Founder and CTO, clearly believes in his vision. “I'm immensely proud of what we've been able to achieve with the Elytron baffle on the Sprint 3 and 4,” he said. “Having personally attached the final design to these speakers, I'm excited for others to now hear the crisp, flawless sound (they) are able to deliver."

Both the Sprint 3 and Sprint 4 models feature a 28mm soft-dome tweeter with Revival's patented ARID (Anti Reflection Inner Dome) technology for absorbing unwanted resonances. Both also utilise Basalt Sandwich Construction 7-inch (17.8cm) woofers for a design that is “both rigid and light-weight.”

In addition, the Sprint 4 floorstander comes with foot spikes for stability, vibration absorption and better sound imaging, whereas the smaller Sprint 3 can be placed on Revival’s optional speaker stands, sold separately for £339 / €399 / $399.

The Sprint 3 offers a nominal impedance of 6 ohms and a claimed frequency response of 55Hz-22kHz, whereas the Sprint 4 claims a nominal impedance of 4 ohms and a frequency response of 45Hz-22kHz.

Built to evoke a retro feel, both units are available in Blonde Oak, Walnut or Matte Black finishes. The smaller Sprint 3 model is 380mm x 213mm x 307mm and weighs 9.1kg compared with its bigger brother’s dimensions of 1060mm x 213mm x 307mm and 20.6kg weight.

The Revival Audio Sprint 3 is priced at £895 / €990 / $1,195 / AU$1750, while the Sprint 4 will set you back £1,650 / €1,790 / AU$3200. Both speakers will be available from March 2023.

MORE:

Standmounters vs floorstanders : which speakers are right for you?

22 debut speakers from iconic hi-fi brands