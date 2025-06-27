Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and we all know what that means, right? A potential flurry of price cuts across some of our favourite five-star audio and visual kit.

And, we all know wireless headphones is one of those categories where you’re likely to see deals drop in large numbers.

As well as testing my fair share of headphones over the years, I’ve covered more Amazon Prime Days than I’d care to mention, so I’d like to think I’ve got a bit of experience when it comes to predicting what might be discounted and also picking the best deals.

So, I’ve highlighted five pairs below which I think are worth keeping an eye on. Some of these pairs are awaiting their first-ever price drop, while others may be good candidates for a price drop due to being impacted by newer models.

So, here are the pairs I’ll be looking out for this Prime Day…

Sony WH-1000XM4 (and XM5)

The Sony WH-1000XM6 arriving on the scene could make things interesting for Sony’s two remaining pairs of premium wireless headphones.

The WH-1000XM4 have been around since 2020, and the WH-1000XM5 since 2022, and as I’ve noted recently, it’s quite unusual for any brand to have a trio of its most recent flagships on sale at any one time.

Could Prime Day see one final push to sell any remaining XM4 stock? They are currently sitting at £179 over on Amazon, but do I see them going any cheaper? Possibly to £149 and this would make them a literal no-brainer for anyone who wants to keep their spending under £150.

As for the more expensive WH-1000XM5, these headphones can be had for £249 at the time of writing which is a good deal, but we have seen them as low as £208.

I’d expect them to drop back down to this price at some point during the year and they have the potential to dip under the £200 mark should the WH-1000XM4 finally be discontinued.

Personally, I don’t think they’ll drop this far until Black Friday, but if they did it would be great news and put a big gap between them and the WH-1000XM6.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Pound for pound, these are arguably the best Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones to date.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 only launched back in April, so it’s probably too early for a price drop during Prime Day, although I think we are more likely to see a small discount on these headphones sooner than we’ll see money off the Sony WH-1000MX6.

I think Black Friday is a more realistic time to see a few pounds shaved off, but I’ll still be keeping an eye out during Prime Day nevertheless.

They’re such capable performers. Not only do they look smart, they’re extremely well built and offer a decent range of features for the money.

The sound quality is outstanding and gives the Sony WH-1000XM6 a real run for their money in the detail and insight stakes. Their noise-cancelling and call quality aren’t quite on the same level, but their sound is very audiophile-friendly.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Given the recent launch of the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds 2nd Gen, I think it’s going to be interesting to see what happens to the price of the original model, not just on Prime Day, but for the rest of the year.

Given the 2nd Gen version claims improvements relating to noise cancelling, call quality and fit, and sees the addition of wireless charging, I expect the original Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds will drop to a permanent new low price and then they’ll have regular drops from there.

The lowest we’ve seen them at is £198, which I think is an excellent price for these buds. Even if they don’t drop this low during Prime Day, if they’re on your list, I would persevere and hang until they drop back down, which I believe will only be a matter of time.

Sony WF-C710N

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We’ve seen a small price drop in the US for Sony’s brilliant, affordable earbuds, but we’re yet to see any movement in the UK price. I’m particularly excited by the possibility of a deal for the WF-C710N, because I consider them the best wireless earbuds for most people, thanks to their superb blend of performance and value.

One potential sticking point to a decent price cut could be the continued presence of the old version, WF-C700N. The C700N are around the £69 mark now, down from their £100 starting price, which also happens to be the launch price of the WF-C710N.

If the C710N were to drop, it could trigger further reductions on the WF-C700N, depending on how much stock is still out there. However, such is the jump in performance from 700 to 710, and the presence of the cheap, five-star WF-C510 at the price point below, this actually could make the WF-C710N less appealing.

Technics EAH-AZ100

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Technics' flagship EAH-AZ100 wireless earbuds arrived on the scene back in January to much fanfare. We tested them and were impressed enough to give them the full complement of five stars.

They’re a serious rival for the Sony WF-1000XM5 with a wonderfully detailed, clear and engaging sound, excellent noise cancelling and an impressive array of customisable features.

But we are yet to see any movement on their price. We tested them at £259, but I would like to think that at some point this year, if not Prime Day, then possibly Black Friday, we’ll see them around the £239 mark.

If we're lucky, they might even drop a little further and closer to the current price of the Sonys, which would give you greater food for thought.