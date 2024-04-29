iPad Mini 7: rumoured price and release date, likely features and more

New iPads are on the way! Apple is holding a 'Let Loose' event on 7th May, and the teaser graphic heavily suggests we'll see an iPad or two launch.

Rumours abound that these will be the seventh-generation iPad Mini and an OLED-toting iPad Pro.

Here we're focussing on the smaller of the two. The iPad Mini is the smallest and most portable model in Apple's tablet family, and the next model looks to have some big upgrades, including more power, more RAM and possibly a larger screen, too.

Here's everything we know so far about the iPad Mini 7.

Apple's 'Let Loose' event takes place on 7th May, and while the focus looks to be on iPads, the new Mini isn't guaranteed an appearance. Internet rumours have focussed on the new iPad Pro (said to be the first with an OLED screen) and a new version of the iPad Air – according to Apple watcher Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, we won't see a new iPad Mini before the end of the year "at the earliest". Which would be a shame, as the Mini is due a refresh – the last model launched all the way back in 2021.

The Apple event starts at 7am Pacific Time (4pm BST) on 7th May. We'll be covering it live, so stay tuned for all the news.

iPad Mini 7: price hearsay

There's very little word on price for the iPad Mini 7 yet. That's not surprising, given that the price is usually one of the last things to be decided about a new device.

One source posting on South Korean social network Clien (via TechRadar) reckons the new Mini will cost a little more than the iPad Mini 6. That wouldn't be surprising, given that that that model is three years old now, and prices are bound to rise.

The Mini 6 costs £479 / $499 / AU$749, so we could see the Mini 7 costing around £499 / $519 / AU$799. But nothing is set in stone.

iPad Mini 7: possible specs

Improvements are a given, but just what improvements will be made is less clear.

According to the same Clien source mentioned earlier, the iPad Mini 7 will have the same A15 Bionic chipset as the current model, but with a slightly higher clock speed. But another source (via 9to5Mac) says we can expect a new chipset – something also mentioned by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and noted Apple watcher Ming-Chi Kuo, which definitely lends it credence. Either way, the tablet should deliver slightly nippier performance.

Other rumoured new specs give the tablet 4GB of RAM, and an entry-level capacity of 128GB, up from 64GB on the iPad Mini 6. That would make sense – people need more storage than ever, and 128GB would match the iPhone 15's lowest available capacity.

The iPad Mini 6 suffers from an issue known as 'jelly scrolling' – where the screen 'tears' during scrolling in portrait orientation, making text and images look fragmented due to varying refresh rates. According to one source (via MacRumors), this should be much less noticeable (or hopefully eliminated altogether) on the iPad Mini 7 thanks to the way the screen is assembled. But then the same source claimed the iPad Mini 7 would launch in October 2023 alongside the iPad Air 6, so we'll take this one with a pinch of salt.

Could the iPad Mini 7 get bigger? South Korean site ET News (via 9to5Mac) reported that it's not just the iPad Pro that will be getting an OLED screen, but multiple models of iPad, including the iPad Mini. It claims the Mini's screen will grow from its current 8.3 inches to 8.7. If Apple finds a way to slim down the bezel even more, it could possibly maintain the current device's footprint. However, this device isn't said to be launching until 2026, so is most likely the iPad Mini 8.

iPad Mini 7: early verdict

There's no guarantee we'll see the iPad Mini 7 at next week's Apple event, but fingers crossed. The Mini has always reviewed well, and while its smaller screen makes it less stunning as a portable cinema than its larger siblings, it's still a very good device for its size.

Here's hoping the next model can bring some meaningful upgrades.

