LG’s latest OLED TVs include an alternative to Dolby Atmos made by its biggest rival

This open-source immersive audio format is coming to more TVs

LG C6 OLED TV
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Amazon Prime Video, The Grand Tour)

LG has announced that its 2026 TV lineup and a handful of its 2025 TVs are receiving an audio-focused upgrade.

The latest 3D audio format to hit the AV scene, Eclipsa Audio, has already made its way to various Samsung models (we'll explore this more later), and the technology is now supported, alongside Dolby Atmos, on LG's 2026 TVs, including the C6, G6 and W6.

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

