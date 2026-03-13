LG has announced that its 2026 TV lineup and a handful of its 2025 TVs are receiving an audio-focused upgrade.

The latest 3D audio format to hit the AV scene, Eclipsa Audio, has already made its way to various Samsung models (we'll explore this more later), and the technology is now supported, alongside Dolby Atmos, on LG's 2026 TVs, including the C6, G6 and W6.

That’s a wide range of LG TVs, from the OLED lineup to its new RGB Mini LED models. Playback will be supported via both the TV’s built-in speakers and HDMI eARC audio devices, such as soundbars.

The Korean AV giant has also confirmed, via FlatpanelsHD, that a software update is coming to certain of its 2025 TVs as well. It looks as though the G5, C5, C5S and QNED9M will be among the models to receive this update.

Also known as Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF), the 3D audio platform was developed as an open-source alternative to Dolby Atmos.

It is, however, currently not supported on any of the services that provide Dolby Atmos – Netflix, Disney+ or Apple TV – as it is being aimed at content creators on YouTube, allowing them to add immersive audio to their videos.

More interestingly, perhaps, Eclipsa Audio was developed by LG's arch rival Samsung, with Google. Seeing LG apply a feature derived from its biggest rival is a surprising turn of events. Could HDR10+ be next?

