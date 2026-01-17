It's the first month of 2026 – and we've already found 4 excellent test discs to challenge your home cinema system

Somehow, we are almost a month into the new year. And, although the concept of time passing could make us crawl into a little ball, we are choosing to see the bright side of things. After all, a new year means new test discs to have in our test rooms!

Whether that's revisiting familiar films or experimenting with fresh entries, there are plenty of exciting movies and TV shows that are more than capable of putting home cinema systems through their paces.

In our first 2026 edition of the monthly Now Showing column, we take a look at what discs have already been challenging a range of systems as well as which ones we can't wait to get our hands on. Let's dig in...

Bladerunner 2049 (2017)

BLADE RUNNER 2049 - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As a huge fan of Blade Runner (1982), directed by the legendary Ridley Scott, I had high expectations for its sequel, but seeing as it had been 35 years since the original’s release, I was concerned it would wind up being a carbon copy. Fortunately, my concerns were completely unfounded because Blade Runner 2049 (2017) is a superb sci-fi film in its own right.

It’s paced differently to the original, but just as thought-provoking. The wonderfully gritty neo-noir feel of the original also remains, aided by the dank yet neon backdrop of Los Angeles in the year 2049. The film won Academy Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects, and BAFTAs in basically the same categories (one BAFTA was for Best Special Visual Effects), which should give you an idea of just how good it looks visually and how those visuals enhance the storytelling.

When I first watched the film, Ryan Gosling’s performance was also surprising for all the right reasons. Prior to Blade Runner 2049, I hadn’t seen him in a role like this, but he’s absolutely brilliant as the ‘blade runner’ K. Any WWE or Guardians of the Galaxy fans will know who Dave Bautista is and his cameo, which I won’t spoil, also results in one of the best scenes in the film.

But despite my adulation for this classic, I’ve not actually seen it since its 2017 cinema release. So, it’s about time I fixed that and the best way to do so is to get it into our testing rooms, where I can fall in love with it all over again.

Words by James Cook

Buy Blade Runner 2049 on 4K Blu-ray

Stream Blade Runner 2049 on Apple TV

28 Years Later (2025)

28 YEARS LATER – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Last year, I was particularly enamoured with Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, the long-awaited sequel to 28 Days Later, which in my mind is one of the most iconic zombie films in recent history.

The film continues the story of the first film, chronicling the fate of a family of survivors 28 years after a virus that turns people into zombies ravaged the UK.

Why am I putting it on this list again when I already penned an ode to its expert use of surround sound in a previous Now Showing column?

Because this month, with its sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, set to come out, I wanted to rewatch it.

Despite being directed by Nia DaCosta, not Boyle, The Bone Temple is a direct continuation of the story that was shot back-to-back with its predecessor, so I really want every single detail of 28 Years Later fresh in my mind right now.

The difference this time around, though, is that I saw 28 Years Later from the comfort of my own home, rather than the edge of my Picturehouse Central cinema seat. And boy, was it night and day a different experience.

My JBL Bar 1300 Dolby Atmos soundbar system performed well, but didn’t quite bring the same “oomph” as the cinema’s setup, and the image projected from the Hisense PX3 I used wasn’t as big. Sure, it’s still a stellar film, and I liked the experience, but it just didn’t feel as epic and immersive.

This reminded me why, as a film aficionado, I always endeavour to see the movies I care about on the big screen, before streaming them in my lounge.

Being at the cinema just hits different, with the extra screen real estate, (hopefully) more powerful sound, and shared experience just making it more fun.

One of the biggest frights I got at the cinema was the “enthused” reaction given by the person next to me when a now-famous, well-endowed zombie first appeared on screen. You can’t replicate those moments at home watching alone.

Which is why, despite taking a lot of pride in my home setup, I’ve already booked my ticket to see The Bone Temple properly at the cinema.

Here’s hoping it’s good enough that I’m here reporting how much I loved the experience in our next Now Showing column…

Words by Alastair Stevenson

Buy 28 Years Later on 4K Blu-ray at HMV

Stream 28 Years Later on Amazon Prime Video

Logan (2017)

Logan | Trailer 2 [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

I've been feeling pretty disillusioned by the state of the superhero genre for the last few years. While there have been a few standouts, namely Amazon Prime's Invincible and the surprisingly fun Thunderbolts from Marvel, not many have managed to capture my imagination.

So, when I decided to dig out Logan from our huge collection of test discs, I was reminded of what the genre can be. For the uninitiated, the film follows Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, but his glory days as part of the X-Men team are far behind him. With his health failing, the dying hero finds himself begrudgingly protecting a young Mutant, played brilliantly by Dafne Keen, who shares his powers.

To match this rather unorthodox take on the character, Logan employs a dark, gritty colour palette that challenges even the brightest TVs and projectors to capture the detail in those dark scenes.

It's still got plenty of nail-biting action scenes in true superhero fashion, of course, with Wolverine's silver claws tearing through countless baddies. The dynamic camera work in scenes like this challenges the motion handling of a system, as it must appear slick but not overly smooth.

Apart from being a great test disc, the emotive plotline and unique portrayal of a superhero make it stand out as one of the best in the genre for me.

Words by Robyn Quick

Buy Logan on 4K Blu-ray at HMV

Stream Logan on Disney+

The Studio (2025 –)

The Studio — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

First, an apology to my colleague, What Hi-Fi? Senior Staff Writer Lewis Empson. He told me this Apple TV series was brilliant months ago, and I completely ignored him.

Actually, that’s not true. What I did is put it on my never-ending list of ‘stuff wot I might watch one day’, and promptly forgot about it.

Until, that is, a couple of weeks ago, when the stars aligned, I scrolled deep enough into my list to come across it again, and my wife and I were both in the mood to give it a go.

Well, Lewis was right: The Studio is absolutely brilliant. Each episode is a meticulously crafted 30-min slice of Hollywood insider heaven.

It tells the story of Matt Remick (played by Seth Rogen, who’s also listed as one of the show’s creators, writers and directors), a movie exec who’s suddenly promoted to studio head and quickly finds there’s room for neither his passion for movies nor moral integrity at the top of the Hollywood tree.

There’s enough reverence for movie-making to satisfy any cinephile, but the show also tears into the utter ridiculousness and excess of an industry that spends billions on franchise dross but won’t greenlight even the most interesting-sounding indie nugget.

There’s cringe, slapstick, puerile humour, and the most extraordinary cameos imaginable (the Martin Scorsese opening episode is incredible), yet there’s also drama, commentary, pin-sharp satire and a pure love for cinema. And, somehow, none of this jars – these seemingly juxtaposed parts all blend into something whole and unique.

It looks utterly gorgeous, too, partly because of Apple TV’s higher-than-typical bitrate and glossy production values, but also because of the varied and ambitious filming techniques that are used, often as an illustration of or companion to the theme of the specific episode.

Words by Tom Parsons

Stream The Studio on Apple TV

Fallout: Season 2

Fallout – Season Two Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The bleak, bizarre and often baffling world of Fallout is back for a second season on Amazon Prime Video, and I’ve been waiting for this show to return ever since I finished the excellent first season back in 2024.

The dystopian action comedy series starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan is darkly witty and gruesomely gory, and it's one of the very, very few video game adaptations I will actually endorse watching. This is mostly because it actually reflects the source material well, especially in its erratic, non-linear pacing, which often sees the characters whisked away on side quests while trying to complete the main objective.

Anyone that's played the Fallout games will resonate with this greatly. Speaking of the games, this second series takes inspiration from the best of the bunch: Fallout: New Vegas. Lucy and The Ghoul’s mission is to make it to the dilapidated, post-nuclear war version of Sin City, which will undoubtedly be filled to the brim with danger and rogues.

As of now, five of the eight episodes from season two are available to stream in 4K, with Dolby Vision HDR or HDR10+ supported depending on your TV, projector, or mobile device. Dolby Atmos audio is also available, which is ideal when bullets start flying.

It’s not ideal for family viewing, especially when limbs are liberated from their respective bodies by high-powered weapons, but the action and dark comedy blend wonderfully, and it’s certain to appease sceptical Fallout fans who thought an adaptation would never work.

Words by Lewis Empson

Stream Fallout: Series 2 on Amazon Prime Video