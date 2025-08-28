We know that Sony is working on a TV centred around the new RGB Mini LED panel technology that Hisense and Samsung have already incorporated into their respective ranges.

Those companies, though, have opted to dip their toes into the tech with just one TV each. A new report suggests that Sony could be taking a bolder approach by doubling down on the new display technology with two new TVs next year.

A forecast from Omidia's Research Director for Displays, David Hsieh, (via FlatpanelsHD) states that we could see a new Bravia 9 and Bravia 7 launch next year – presumably these will be the Bravia 9 II and Bravia 7 II if Sony sticks to the naming convention established with the excellent Bravia 8 II – which could both sport the new RGB Mini LED panel tech.

Hsieh has reportedly made this prediction based on industry insights and sources related to the research company. That being said, nothing will be official until the news comes directly from Sony itself.

Hsieh suggests that the supposed Bravia 9 II could come in 65, 75, 85 and 115-inch screen sizes. The rumoured Bravia 7 II is forecast to add 50 and 55-inch sets, with the largest screen size predicted to be 98 or 100 inches.

Samsung and Hisense, for reference, have opted to launch their RGB Mini LED sets only at 115 and 116 inches, respectively, so Sony could be the first manufacturer to introduce a wider range of screen sizes with this display technology.

Of course, to be sure, we have to wait until Sony makes an official announcement for its 2026 TV range; we expect that to come towards the beginning of next year.

It is looking very possible, though, that Sony could become the first brand to adopt the new display technology with open arms – though we are willing to bet that Samsung, Hisense and TCL also have big plans for the new tech for 2026.

