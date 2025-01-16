After a four-year hiatus, LG's Wallpaper OLED TV could be on the verge of a return

We’re not getting our hopes up too high, but there could be a new LG Wallpaper OLED TV coming soon. The LG W5, which wasn't physically at CES 2025 as far as we can tell (and we were there), somehow appears to have received a CES Innovation Award (thanks, FlatpanelsHD).

LG released the first in the W series TVs, the W7, back in 2017, and it's fair to say it was revolutionary. The display portion was astonishingly thin and bendy, and it could be hung on the wall using magnets. This was then connected via a flat cable to a soundbar-styled unit that handled all of the connections and audio.

The W7 was followed by the W8, W9 and WX, which were very similar in terms of overall design; but the W-series vanished from the LG OLED range in 2021, much to the disappointment of many.

But perhaps all is not lost! While the CES Innovation Award is all we have to go on, it does include a picture (above) and some interesting titbits about the design and technology of the mysterious W5.

LG says the new model is “less than half an inch thick”, and that it “blends into your wall without visible AV wires”. The lack of wires is down to the inclusion of the Zero Connect Box (presumably the same one that is used in the M series), which can wirelessly transmit signals to the display. The listing also confirms that the W5 uses the Alpha 11 AI processor, though it's not clear whether this is the new second-generation chip that will feature in the M5 and G5, or the Gen 1 version from the M4 and G4.

The biggest question, though, is why the W5 got a CES Innovation Award but wasn't at the show itself. Our understanding is that products are submitted for these Awards long before CES actually takes place, so it seems likely that LG intended to show the W5 and then changed its mind. This could simply be down to delays in the manufacturing or even issues with shipping, or it could be that the whole project has been scrapped.

We certainly hope the W5 is still in development, though, as we are big fans of the W series as a whole.

