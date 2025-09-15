If you are on the hunt for a large TV screen to upgrade your home cinema experience, this deal could be the one for you.

The 77-inch Philips OLED809 is available for £1799 at Richer Sounds, an impressive £1700 lopped off its launch price.

While we haven't tested the 77-inch model, we have reviewed the 65-inch version and gave it a five-star rating. We would expect this larger version to perform very similarly to its smaller counterpart, but provide a more cinematic experience, of course, thanks to that extra 12 inches of screen real estate.

With a solid HDR performance and capable audio by TV standards, this deal is certainly worth a second look.

What's more, a free pair of Philips SHD-8850 headphones has been thrown into the deal to make it even sweeter.

Philips OLED809: was £3499 now £1799 at Richer Sounds (save £1700)

We gave its smaller 65-inch sibling a five-star review, and would expect to see an even more cinematic image with this 77-inch beast. The 65-inch version's punchy, vibrant picture performance, good sound (by TV standards) and support for all of the latest gaming features all impressed during testing.

In our review of the 65-inch model, we find, while watching Top Gun: Maverick, that it “delivers wonderfully natural skin tones, with a richness and warmth that oozes authenticity.”

The picture is vibrant and bright, too. In fact, we go as far as to say that during bright scenes the levels of detail, colour accuracy and range the OLED809 offers “match if not beat the best OLEDs we’ve tested at this price.”

Although the OLED809 does not have upward firing speakers to provide a Dolby Atmos performance, it still offers safe, neutral sound where each part of the frequency range is suitably represented for basic, casual movie watching.

We recommend budgeting for a separate soundbar, however, as this will provide a more immersive viewing experience.

This is a Philips TV, so it won't surprise you to learn that the 77-inch set features Ambilight – Philips’ unique rear-projecting light feature that aims to reduce eye strain and make the screen feel larger and more immersive by matching the ambient conditions the set is playing in with what’s being shown on screen. For example, if you’re watching football, Ambilight will shine green light onto the wall behind the TV, reflecting the colour of the pitch.

There’s also a “Ambient Intelligence V3” feature which uses the 8th Gen P5 AI processor to try to intelligently optimise pictures settings and output based on ambient light levels to improve HDR performance, even when watching TV in very bright conditions.

In terms of physical connectivity, you will find two HDMI 2.1 inputs, one of which doubles as an eARC connection.

So, for those on the hunt for a hefty TV to take their home cinema to the next level, the 77-inch Philips OLED809 could be just the ticket especially for this price at Richer Sounds.

