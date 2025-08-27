New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: top turntables to supercharge your vinyl listening

Some things are well worth spending the money on – for the right person, of course. There are plenty of people for whom spending three or four thousand pounds on a turntable is insanity – and that’s fair enough.

For those of us, though, who want to make the very most of our hobby and our music, it could be a relatively small price to pay (over the years) to enhance the joy in our life. And that, I would suggest, is a rather important thing to try to do. Our round up of high end turntables will give you some remarkable options.

In contrast to those stereo stunners, we also bring you a couple of fascinating AV tests. The projector is showing serious signs of fighting for survival against ever-larger TV screens. Our round-up of portable projectors highlights some particularly impressive performers in a new category for us – what we are calling “coffee table” projectors.

And don’t miss our head to head of two of the big hitters in the 48-inch OLED TV arena, as Samsung takes on LG.

Top level turntables

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

You could say we know a thing or two about turntables here at What Hi-Fi? After all, we’ve been testing them since the magazine first started out back in 1976. We are delighted that today, the venerable record player is enjoying such a resurgence – and vinyl fans in 2025 have such a great range of options across

all price ranges.

If you’re serious about your vinyl replay, and have the budget to spend accordingly, you may be considering one of the more premium record players we’re looking at here.

The models we feature over the following pages sit within the £3,500-£8,000 price range. For this money, you can expect superb fit and finish, some wonderful, unique designs and innovative engineering touches that push the sound of your vinyl to impressive levels of detail, dynamics and rhythmic drive.

The big players in this sector of the market include Rega, Vertere, Michell, Linn and VPI, and we have a model from each of those rightly-lauded turntable manufacturers for comparison this issue. Ready to make your dream vinyl set-up a reality? Read our recommendations in October's What Hi-Fi?

Coffee-table projectors

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Here we have a relatively new species of projector: a semi-portable breed that we are calling the ‘coffee-table’ projector.

They are designed to operate on a convenient table, shelf or other typical living-room surface. Their emergence was brought on by the need for a no-fuss, adaptable all-in-one AV system – and they are thriving.

The key here is versatility. While these projectors are not fully portable (they’re too big for that), they can easily be moved from room to room – or even out into the garden for post-barbie film nights. They are designed to be easy to use too; most have built-in keystone-correction systems and automatic focus adjustments so they can easily adapt to a new environment, and their short-throw nature means they are well equipped to deliver big-screen images where space is at a premium.

4K images are the norm here and the visuals are a significant step-up from anything you would get from a fully portable model. Features, too, are generously supplied, with any model worth its salt having a comprehensive collection of TV smarts, courtesy of Google TV or similar.

Interested? This month we have picked out five leading products, ranging in price from £699 to £2200, to help you make your selection.

The battle of the 48-inch OLEDs

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

At the (relatively) small size of 48-inches, a TV this size can be a more convenient and space economical way to get great TV images into your living room. Or, they are a great size for a second, bedroom set or a gaming TV. The two 48-inch TV sets we pitch against each other this month are both at the premium end for this size of telly, being the latest OLED models from LG and Samsung, the C5 and S90F respectively.

Comparing the sets on price, features, all-important picture quality and more, we found much to like with both OLEDs. Which one triumphed? Read October's What Hi-Fi? to find out!

First with reviews

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

As always, our First Tests section is filled to the brim with in-depth, impartial and expert verdicts on the very latest hi-fi and AV gear.

You may not be familiar with hi-fi manufacturer Acoustic Energy (heck, it's been a while since we'd heard the name), but this month they returned to the scene with a new standmount speaker, the AE300 Mk2, that's more than good enough to challenge the class leaders at the price. Find out more in this month's mag!

Also passing through our test rooms this month was LG's QNED93 LCD TV from the Korean tech giants. The company may be more lauded for its OLED TVs, but could this LCD set make its mark? Meanwhile, another telly, the Sharp GK4245K, also impressed – being a super-affordable yet whopping 70-inch TV.

Elsewhere this issue we have reviews of the Samsung HW-Q990F soundbar system, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), Cambridge Audio CXA81 MkII, Q Acoustics 5010 standmount speakers and an affordable AVR in the form of the JBL MA7100HP.

See what our review team thought of all these products in October's What Hi-Fi?

Pricey, or priceless?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Our Temptations section of the magazine is where you'll find the highest of the high-end of hi-fi and AV products.

PMC have made some lovely speakers in recent years, and we were lucky enough to get the company's latest floorstanders in for review. These compact towers (barely wider than a CD) have fantastic stereo imaging thanks to some brilliant engineering and integration of the drive units. That sort of quality doesn't come cheap, of course, but these floorstanders are a class act.

Also on test this month is Chord Electronics' new headphone amplifier, the Alto. Our expert reviewers reported the Alto is "up there with the best of them when it comes to honesty, resolution and musical cohesion". Interested? Then dig deep!

Find out more in October's What Hi-Fi?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer's Guide, featuring a definitive and freshly updated list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy – including winners of 2024's What Hi-Fi? Awards.

