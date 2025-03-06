Norwegian speaker brand Arendal reinvents its "precise and dynamic" entry-level speaker range for hi-fi and home cinema

Norwegian audio brand Arendal Sound has reintroduced its 1961 Series of hi-fi and home cinema speakers. Founded in 2015, Arendal Sound is yet another Scandinavian speaker brand making waves, aiming to deliver "exceptional performance, quality and value" with their speaker designs.

Updated after a two-year hiatus, Arendal's entry-level 1961 Series now consists of a pair of floorstanders – the 1961 Tower – and a set of standmounts – the 1961 Bookshelf – as well as centre, height and surround units alongside two distinct subwoofers: the Subwoofer 1V and the Subwoofer 1S, all of which tease "audio performance you’d expect from much larger and more expensive products".

To achieve this, the 1961 Series uses trickle-down technology from Arendal’s more premium 1723 Series, including waveguide tweeters and custom drivers, in the hopes of delivering "precise, dynamic sound". The speakers are constructed using high-quality HDF cabinets, with Arendel claiming that the unit's shared sound and seamless flexibility allow models to be mixed and matched more easily.

(Image credit: Arundal)

To delve into a few core designs in more detail, the 1961 Towers use a 2.5-way design, employing a 28mm soft dome waveguide tweeter and custom 14cm long-fibre pulp drivers, as well as a sealable bass port and stabilising floor spikes. The 1961 Bookshelf, meanwhile, employ a two-way design consisting of a 28mm soft dome waveguide tweeter and a 14cm pulp-cone driver.

According to Jan Ove Lassesen, Arendal Sound's CEO: “Whether you’re looking for your first Arendal experience or to add to an existing system, the 1961 Series proves that great music and movie sound doesn’t have to come with trade-offs.”

Each speaker is available in either a black or a white finish. Prices are as follows:

- 1961 Tower: £1600 / $1900 / €1900 per pair

- 1961 Bookshelf: £730 / $850 / €850 per pair

- 1961 Center: £530 / $600 / €600

- 1961 Height: £730 / $850 / €850

- 1961 Surround: £830 / $950 / €950 per pair

- 1961 Subwoofer 1V: £1050 / $1200 / €1200

- 1961 Subwoofer 1S: £900 / $1000 / €1000

