Epson has unveiled its debut line-up of RGB LED portable smart projectors in the form of its new Lifestudio family.

The range includes six models across two series – the Flex and Pop collections – all featuring integrated Sound by Bose technology and powered by Google TV.

The Lifestudio Flex series includes the EF-72 and EF-71 models, both equipped with adjustable stands offering tilt and swivel capabilities for flexible positioning.

The flagship EF-72 delivers 1000 lumens of brightness with 4K Pro-UHD resolution, while also featuring ambient touch LED lighting that can be adjusted to match different moods.

This premium model carries a £1150 price tag and also features USB-C connectivity alongside the standard array of smart features.

(Image credit: Epson)

The more affordable EF-71 offers 700 lumens of brightness with Full HD resolution at £880, maintaining the same adjustable stand design but without the ambient lighting system.

Both Flex models can project images up to 150 inches in size and include intelligent instant set-up with automatic focus, keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance technologies.

Elsewhere in the range, the Lifestudio Pop series provides more compact options with the EF-62B/N models available in Metallic Black or Metallic Navy finishes.

These 4K Pro-UHD projectors deliver 700 lumens of brightness and cost £800.

The entry-level EF-61 models come in Diamond White, Smoke Ice Green, or Rose Quartz colours, offering Full HD resolution at £650.

All models in the Lifestudio range utilise Epson's 3LCD technology powered by the company’s Triple Core Engine, which it claims produces images up to three times brighter than comparable single-chip DLP projectors.

The integration of Sound by Bose technology across the entire range includes Bluetooth connectivity and Dolby Audio support, while Google TV provides access to all the major streaming platforms and content services.

(Image credit: Epson)

Google Cast functionality also lets you project content directly from smartphones and tablets, while personalised profiles offer curated recommendations based on viewing preferences.

Gamers will find ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) support across all models too, designed to provide smoother gameplay experiences.

The projectors also support HDR10 for enhanced picture quality when compatible content is available.

Epson is offering two optional accessories for the range as well – an adjustable floor stand (ELPFS01) that extends from 60cm to 80cm with rotation capabilities, and a wireless karaoke microphone (ELPKM01) for blasting out your favourite ballads. The floor stand is compatible with the Flex series models only.

All Lifestudio projectors also come with a five-year warranty and are available now through Epson's retail partners. No US or Australian pricing information has been revealed at this time.

We’ve yet to put any of the models through their paces, so watch this space to see if any of them are worthy enough to break into our list of the best portable projectors.

