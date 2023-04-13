Why the Q Acoustics 5000 speakers' new cone technology is a rather big deal

Q Acoustics has launched a new 5000 range of loudspeakers, and it's a thrilling blend of old and new. The old is some of the same cabinet and driver technology from the firm's flagship Concept range. And the new? It's C3 (pronounced C-cubed) Continuous Curved Cone profile that promises to revolutionise the mid/bass driver. Now all we need is something borrowed and something blue...

The most exciting element is the C3 Continuous Curved Cone technology. This promises the best of both worlds: the bass performance of a straight conic cone with a flared cone's high/mid-range frequency control. Q Acoustics claims that the driver tech has lower harmonic distortion, and is integrated more smoothly with the tweeter, while the bass dynamics allow for more versatile placement without adversely impacting the sound.

Q Acoustics is so confident in its tech that it says C3 "will form a technical platform for years to come".

The five models in the range are: the 5010 bookshelf; 5020 standmount; 5040 floorstander; 5050 large floorstander; and 5090 centre-channel. The range is positioned between the 3000i range and the Concept series.

All five speakers in the 5000 series have the C3 tech, along with a design that's taken from the Concept series but features a new housing. The high-frequency driver in each model is hermetically sealed and mechanically isolated from the front baffle to protect it from internal cabinet pressure and resonances from the mid/bass driver.

There's a ground-up mid/bass driver design that promises to deliver increased power handling, while Point-2-PointTM (P2P) internal bracing stiffens the cabinet to minimise lower frequency vibrations while also focusing stereo imaging and improving the soundstage. Two of the models in the range (5040 and 5050) also have Helmholtz Pressure Equalisers (HPETM), which reduce internal pressure and standing waves. These were previously seen in Q Acoustics' flagship Concept range, as were the 5000 range's tweeter design and P2P bracing.

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

All 5000 series models have front baffles laminated with a layer of butyl rubber and black acrylic trim – this provides a damping layer to suppress vibrations. And all come in four finishes: Satin Black, Satin White, Santos Rosewood or Holme Oak.

Thanks to the 5090 centre-channel speaker, the range can also work as a 5.1 home cinema set-up. Choose from either the 5010 5.1 or 5040i 5.1 speaker package.

The 5020 standmount and 5040 floorstanding models are available now – the 5020 is £599 / €799 / $899 / AU$1399, while the 5040 is £999 / €1299 / $1499 / AU$2349.

The 5010 bookshelf and 5090 centre channel models will be available in May, for £499 / €649 / $749 / AU$1099 for the 5010 and £399 / €499 / $599 / AU$899 for the 5090. The 5050 large floorstander is still TBC on price and availability.

The home cinema packages are out in May in Satin Black or Satin White, priced as follows:

• Q Acoustics 5010 5.1 (2x 5010/pair, 5090, QB12 subwoofer): £1975 / €2495 / $2845 / AU$3999

• Q Acoustics 5040 5.1 (1x 5040/pair, 1x 5010/pair, 5090, QB12 subwoofer): £2475 / €3145 / $3595 / AU$5199

The range is available from qacoustics.co.uk (opens in new tab) and independent dealers in the UK, and exclusively from Crutchfield (opens in new tab) in the US.

