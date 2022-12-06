CES 2023: dates, news, and what to expect from the world's biggest technology show

The world's biggest annual consumer technology show is ready and raring to welcome back thousands of exhibitors and media to Las Vegas in January, following an unusually quiet, pandemic-impacted CES 2022.

CES 2023 will host around 2,400 exhibitors – including many of the big hitters such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Qualcomm, LG, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and JBL – and will take place across three days in early January. Can't make it in-person? The show will also be a digital affair, as it was too in 2022, with press conferences, keynotes and tech talks available to livestream.

CES is typically where many of these technology brands pull back the curtain on their latest innovations and reveal the best of their products coming that year. We can expect showcases of flagship 2023 TVs from LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Sony as well as brand-spanking-new sets by the likes of TCL, Hisense and Vizio. There will be plenty in the way of new audio announcements too, from hi-fi components to the next generation of true wireless earbuds. And a bright spotlight often shines on in-car audio technology as well.

What Hi-Fi? will be on the ground to bring you all the latest news and first impressions of what we see, hear and experience, but for now this is what we can expect from participating brands at the tech show...

CES officially takes place between Thursday 5th and Sunday 8th January 2023, though the 'Media Days' – when most product news announcements break – are being held two days prior on Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th. These are the two days you'll want to keep whathifi.com in your browser window!

The TCL 75C935 Mini LED TV has won a CES Innovation Award 2023 (Image credit: TCL)

CES 2023 news preview: what will be announced?

As CES is a world stage for news announcements, not many let slip before the show. Some press releases and teasers do tend to land in late December, so we shall update this page when they do, but we can have a good guess at which brands are going to wow audiences at CES 2023...

JBL

We can't remember JBL ever having had a quiet CES, so there is no reason to believe it will start to at CES 2023. That said, the company will be entering the year after a very prolific previous 24 months during which it launched a bunch of hi-fi and audio products in celebration of its 75th birthday, including the L100 Classic 75 speakers and SA750 streaming amplifier. JBL is bound to launch at least one pair of true wireless earbuds (though our money is on at least three pairs) and we can cross our fingers that more JBL hi-fi lands too.

Press conference: tbc

Livestream: tbc

LG

As is the way, the CES Innovation Awards (which recognise 'outstanding design and engineering' and tease what is to come the following January) have already been dished out to a number of products for 2023. LG has already received 10 2023 CES Innovation Award recognitions for its OLED TVs alone, with the company sharing that its 88-inch LG Signature OLED 8K TV was recognized in three categories while its 97-inch OLED and LG OLED Flex were double honorees. As for other sets recognised by these Awards, well, we will have to wait until CES to find them out.

It is expected that the annually updated LG OLED series will be revealed, however, to replace the multi What Hi-Fi? Award-winning C2 series, as well as the A2, B2 and G2 ranges. Will they be named A3, B3, C3 and G3? It very much appears so, as the National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) of South Korea appears to have already certified a 55-inch B3 TV and 65-inch C3 TV. We can only speculate about the rest for now, but considering the success of LG OLEDs in recent years, any 2023 OLED TV announcement will be a big deal regardless.

Press conference: tbc

Livestream: tbc

Panasonic & Technics

Now here are two brands that are bound to have big news to share. Year in and year out, Panasonic reveals its all-singing-all-dancing reference TV at CES, so CES 2023 should follow that pattern. Both of the 2022 Panasonic OLEDs we have tested this year, the 48-inch TX-48JZ980 and 55-inch TX-55LZ980B, have garnered five-star reviews from us, with the larger size also winning a What Hi-Fi? Award, so we are betting the company sticks with high-performing OLEDs for 2023.

Technics is also in very fine form, having recently impressed with its Award-winning SA-C600 streaming system and EAH-A800 wireless headphones, so we are just as hopeful that the brand has something new to show off in January – new true wireless earbuds and, better yet, new hi-fi components perhaps.

Press conference: tbc

Livestream: tbc

Samsung

Samsung's theme for CES 2023 is ‘Bringing Calm to Our Connected World’ and its press conference will be hosted by Jong-Hee Han, vice chairman, CEO and head of Samsung’s DX (Device eXperience) Division, suggesting that much of the company's focus will be on products and technologies within its smart home ecosystem. But it will undoubtedly pull a cloth from some sort of brand-new TV, and if previous CES reveals are anything to go by it will likely be most of 2023's ranges, if not all of them.

Samsung's current TVs span Micro LED, Neo QLED, QD-OLED and 'lifestyle' models, so we should be prepared for a broad spectrum of new TVs – and, fingers crossed, more in the way of QD-OLED sets and more affordable Micro LED.

Press conference: Wednesday 4th January, 2pm PT

Livestream: https://news.samsung.com/global/

Sony

Sony is another brand that goes all-in at CES, so we can be confident that new products across the TV and audio spectrum will be announced during its press conference. Will its 2023 flagship 4K TV be another QD-OLED? We wouldn't be surprised considering the acclaim that its 2022 Master Series A95K QD-OLED has received in recent months, though Micro LED will surely be on the Sony TV horizon – if not next year than in 2024.

Will we get a new Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar or a new pair of Sony LinkBuds? Is Sony lining up a new Walkman, or will it have updates on its Bravia Core video streaming service or 360 Reality Audio technology?

Press conference: Wednesday 4th January, 5pm PT

Livestream: www.youtube.com/Sony

TCL

TCL has won two 2023 CES Innovation Awards. The first is for the TCL 75C935, the brand's latest generation 74-inch Mini LED 4K TV, which combines Mini LED and QLED panel technologies as well as 1920 full array local dimming zones and 144Hz refresh rate support in a bid to become the premium TV of choice for next year. And the second is for the TCL 75C835, also a Mini LED 4K TV, with support for Dolby Vision IQ and a 144Hz refresh rate in addition to 360 panel control zones and a choice of Roku or Google TV operating systems.

Press conference: Wednesday 4th January, 1pm PT

Livestream: https://www.tcl.com/us/en/ces

CES 2022 highlights: what wowed last time?

Yes, CES 2022 ended up being a much more muted affair than normal after many big companies were forced to pull out citing COVID 19-related travel and health issues. But while physical attendance wasn't what it usually is, product launches didn't seem to suffer. Not only that but they contained plenty of success stories...

In the TV sector – arguably the most consistently dominant of the show in the home entertainment field – Samsung announced its first hybrid QD-OLED TV, which went on to win lofty praise from us as represented in our Samsung QE65S95B review (as did the Sony XR-55A95K QD-OLED that we also saw this year). While QD-OLED and Micro LED technologies stole the CES 2022 headlines, LG determinedly doubled down on its OLED Evo panels – and now has multiple 2022 What Hi-Fi? Awards to show for it.

And little did we know at the time of its CES 2022 reveal that the Technics SA-C600 streaming amplifier would go on to win a 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award too. The same goes for the Mark Levinson No.5909, which raised eyebrows in January for their unprecedented price tag in the wireless headphones space, only to then receive a five-star review from us when we got our ears around them. And to the quirky Samsung Freestyle projector, which also impressed us when it entered our test rooms in the months following its CES reveal.

Naturally (it is CES, after all), there were plenty of whacky products and inventions that made our the best of CES 2022 roundup too, so we can hope for more of that same outlandish creativity come January.