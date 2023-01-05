Nakamichi's 21-channel Dragon soundbar is the first to support DTS:X Pro

If you thought JBL's new 15-channel soundbar was a bit much, get a load of this – Nakamichi has launched a soundbar with a whopping 21 audio channels! And it's the first to offer DTS:X Pro, which supports up to 32 speakers (as opposed to standard DTS:X's 11).

DTS:X Pro has previously only been seen in high-end AV receivers.

The Nakamichi Dragon is a 11.4.6-channel soundbar system that stands a gargantuan 58 inches across, which is bigger even than the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max.

It's pricier than Sennheiser's effort too, costing $3499 (about £2900, AU$5000).

Inside are 31 drivers, six of which are upfiring (four of these are in the main soundbar and two in the 3D Omni-Motion Reference Surround speakers), and four subwoofers. Those soundbar-housed upfiring drivers are angled at both 10 and 20 degrees (one on each side) to render vertical and overhead sound objects at precise heights. And those in the surround speakers can be rotated up to 180 degrees to better suit your room layout.

Each surround speaker is also home to two three-inch drivers for the rear and surround channels, and an Air Motion Transfer tweeter.

Both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision are supported, and Qualcomm's aptX HD also comes as standard, meaning higher-quality wireless audio via Bluetooth.

The Dragon has already picked up a CES Innovation award, and will be unleashed in the spring.

