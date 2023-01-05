Want to add a record player to your Sonos system? Check out the Victrola Stream Onyx

Victrola has unveiled its latest streaming turntable at CES 2023.

The Victrola Stream Onyx – a more affordable version of last year's Stream Carbon deck – is certified by the Works with Sonos programme, so you can stream music from your records to any zone in your home.

Whereas the Stream Carbon launched at $799 (around £720 / AU$1200), the new Stream Onyx will cost $599 (about £500 / AU$900) when US pre-orders open on 7th January.

"We have maintained all the amazing DNA of the Victrola Stream Carbon, with a few alterations in the materials and finish so that we can deliver this awesome solution to even more Sonos homes around the world," said Victrola CEO Scott Hagen.

Victrola doesn't go into too much detail but it looks like the US audio maker has switched out the carbon fibre tonearm of the Stream Carbon for a cheaper aluminium tonearm. Buyers still get a "premium cartridge" in the box though.

(Image credit: Victrola)

The turntable should fit tight into your Sonos system, with no extra equipment required. And you can control it from the Sonos app on your mobile device, meaning control is at your fingertips from anywhere in the home.

Victrola reckons the budget-friendly Onyx delivers "bold, vibrant sound", which should pique the interest of those who still find the vinyl revival underwhelming.

Excited to get your hands on one? The Victrola Stream Onyx will be available to pre-order on Amazon.com and Victrola.com from 7th January, ahead of general US availability in late February. The device is expected to hit Europe "later in 2023".

