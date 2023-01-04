JBL 4329P Studio Monitor is a premium all-in-one speaker system to rival the KEF LS50 Wireless

JBL is using CES 2023 to showcase a brand new, all-in-one speaker system that promises to be compact, powerful and streaming-friendly.

The JBL 4329P Studio Monitor consists of a pair of active loudspeakers with "extensive wired and wireless connectivity options", built-in Digital Signal Processing and the US brand's iconic horn-loaded compression drivers.

Each speaker is powered by a 300W amplifier, with 250W delivered to the 8-inch (20cm) paper cone woofer and 50W to the 1-inch (2.5cm) compression driver. Along with wi-fi and ethernet network capabilities, built-in Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 5.3 with aptX Adaptive audio should keep streamers happy.

As for hi-res support, a built-in DAC ensures that music is presented in up to 24-bit/192KHz, and MQA support – MQA being the hi-res file format used by Tidal's Hi-Fi Plus tier – is also present. The JBL 4329P is certified as a Roon Ready, too.

Round the back, there are plenty of physical analogue and digital connections, including USB, optical and 3.5mm stereo inputs, as well as an XLR / ¼-inch TRS phono input for use with balanced and unbalanced speakers.

The spec sounds very similar to that of the KEF LS50 Wireless speakers, a cracking all-in-one system that originally launched in 2016. The latest version – the LS50 Wireless II – picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2022 for its "thrilling sound".

So, how will the JBL 4329P compare to KEF's masterpiece? It's too early to say, but the JBL speakers are certainly the pricier option. The 4329P will cost £3499 / $4500 (around AU$6700), whereas you can pick up the KEF LS50 Wireless II for around £2250 / $2499 / AU$4295.

The JBL 4329P will be available in a choice of natural walnut or black walnut furniture-grade wood veneer finish options in the second quarter of 2023.

