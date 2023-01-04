JBL launches Classic Series of hi-fi electronics, including its first ever turntable

JBL has launched multiple new products at its CES 2023 event, HARMAN ExPLORE, including an entire line-up of hi-fi electronics.

The new components in JBL's Classic Series are a CD350 CD player, an SA550 integrated amplifier, an MP350 hi-res music streamer and JBL's first-ever turntable, the TT350.

These electronics feature the same modern-retro design seen in the limited edition SA750 integrated amplifier (launched at CES 2021 to celebrate JBL's 75th anniversary) and join the five-star L100 Classic speakers in the range.

Inspired by the JBL SA600 amplifier from the 1960s, the Classic Series of hi-fi electronics combines retro design with modern technology. The components feature natural walnut wood veneers and machined aluminium faceplates and controls, while inside are the latest high-resolution digital and analogue audio technologies designed to deliver "an unmatched listening experience."

JBL TT350 Classic direct drive turntable with curved aluminium tonearm and removable MM cartridge headshell. (Image credit: JBL)

Starting with the turntable, the TT350 Classic is a direct drive design with a heavy die-cast aluminium platter and natural walnut wood veneered chassis. It can play at 33 1/3 and 45 rpm speeds and has adjustable damped feet that help reduce vibration and make it easy to place the turntable on uneven surfaces.

The S-shaped curved aluminium tonearm comes fitted with a "high-quality" Audio Technica moving magnet cartridge in a removable headshell. The TT350 also lets you adjust the verticle tracking angle (VTA) if you're upgrading to different a cartridge.

JBL CD350 Classic CD player with hi-res audio support up to 24-bit/96kHz via USB. (Image credit: JBL)

The CD350 Classic features a "robust" tray loading mechanism and a USB-A input, with an internal high-resolution DAC for "bit-perfect sound", with up to 24-bit/96kHz file resolution supported.

The CD player supports a decent variety of playback formats including CD, CD-R and CD-RW (but no SACD, sadly) and FLAC, WAV, MP3, AAC and WMA files through the USB input. Connections include stereo RCA pair analogue output and optical and coaxial digital outputs.

Like the SA750, the SA550 Classic integrated amplifier (pictured top) features Class G amplification with high power output, efficiency and "ultra-low distortion". It also features the latest aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec for low latency and hi-res wireless audio streaming.

The SA550 amplifier has 90W of power per channel into 8 ohms (150W into 4 ohms). It has four analogue inputs: 3x stereo RCA and an MM/MC phono stage, and three digital inputs (1x optical, 2x coaxial). Hi-res audio support extends up to 24-bit/192kHz sampling rates.

JBL MP350 Classic media streamer features Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Roon Ready. (Image credit: JBL)

The MP350 Classic music streamer can be connected via wi-fi or wired ethernet, and similarly supports hi-res audio files up to 24 bit/192 kHz. You can also stream music from smartphones and tablets via Google Chromecast or Apple AirPlay 2, while music streaming fans can play directly thanks to Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect integration. It is also Roon Ready certified.

Both amplifier and streamer have a hi-res DAC within that feature "time domain jitter elimination" to deliver the best possible sound.

Prices are as follows:

TT350 Classic turntable - £925 / $1000 / €1049 (around AU$1667)

CD350 Classic CD player - £799 / $700 / €899 (around AU$1440)

MP350 Classic music streamer - £875 / $800 / €999 (around AU$1577)

SA550 Classic integrated amplifier - £1599 / $2000 / €1899 (around AU$2882)

And lastly, JBL has also launched an L10cs subwoofer: a 10-inch down-firing design driven by a 250W RMS (500W dynamic) built-in amplifier, with a bass reflex system with rear-firing ports. The subwoofer will be available in the US only for $700.

All new JBL Classic Series products will be available in the second quarter of 2023.

