Gamers, rejoice! BenQ unveils 120Hz 4K OLED monitor and portable gaming projectors

BenQ has announced its latest gaming and home cinema products at CES 2023, and among them is an OLED gaming monitor the size of a small television.

The 48-inch EX480UZ is the firm's widest, most immersive monitor yet. It's high specced too, with a 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a response time of just 0.1ms.

Its OLED panel technology should provide perfect black levels, with plenty of dark detail, as also seen on OLED TVs. Of course, it's not just for gaming. It can also be used as a standard computer monitor for tasks like video editing, content creation, or just checking your emails, if you like.

If you prefer your gaming monitors a little smaller, but with even higher refresh rates, BenQ has you covered. The 27-inch EX270M and EX270QM boast 240Hz refresh rates, while the 32-inch EX3210U has a refresh rate of 144Hz. Something for gamers of all stripes.

And if you want to go bigger? The HT2060 gaming projector might be for you. It provides a 100-inch picture from just 8.2 feet away, as well as 98 per cent Rec. 709 CinematicColor performance for crisp colour accuracy.

There's something for lovers of e-sports, too. The XL2566K monitor is the newest entrant to BenQ's Zowie line of e-sports products. The 24.5-inch monitor has a fast TN panel and DyAc technology to reduce motion blur, which should make for smoother action, which should be especially noticeable during more frantic sequences.

But it's not all gaming. Home cinema enthusiasts are catered for too, with two new cinematic projectors. The HT4550i has HDR for greater contrast, plus vertical and horizontal lens shift. The GP500, meanwhile, is a 4K HDR LED smart home projector with a 360-degree sound field with sweet spot adjustment and 90 per cent DCI-P3 cinematic colour.

Pricing and availability on all these products are still TBC.

