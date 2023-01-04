Sony will not announce any new TVs at CES 2023

By Lewis Empson
published

The PS VR2 takes centre stage at CES this year

Sony A95K QD-OLED TV
(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has confirmed that it will not reveal any new TVs at CES this year. Despite rivals like LG debuting its new 3-series OLEDs and Samsung announcing its new 77-inch QD-OLED, Sony will take a step back to focus on other announcements. 

With brighter WOLED panels courtesy of LG and bigger QD-OLED panels from Samsung making appearances at CES, we can only hope that successors to the A80K and A95K could take advantage of these new OLED upgrades. 

We'll have to wait until later this year to find out, however, as Sony is giving its new PlayStation VR2 the spotlight at CES, and with its dual 120Hz 4K OLED displays, we're still intrigued. Sony's CES press event is scheduled for later today, and you can stream it here on YouTube (opens in new tab).

Lewis Empson
Lewis Empson
Staff Writer

Staff Writer Lewis is the newest addition to the What Hi-Fi? editorial team. Previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. In his down time he enjoys gaming and regular cinema trips.