Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed

Samsung entered the Quantum Dot OLED market with a bang in 2022 and is hoping that doubling up its QD-OLED ranges in 2023 will lead to even greater success.

Following on from the impressive S95B from last year, Samsung is introducing both a premium S95C range (pictured above) and a more affordable S90C line-up this year (although just how much more affordable it will be is still TBC).

Both ranges were announced at CES 2023 and will come in 55-inch, 65-inch screen sizes, while 2023 will also see the arrival of 77-inch versions for those of us lucky enough to be able to accommodate them.

The S95C will be fitted with Samsung's second-generation QD-OLED panel, which the Korean giant is claiming to be brighter than its predecessor, although no exact figures have been mentioned at the time of writing.

It also boasts a couple of aesthetic differences compared to its S90C sibling, most notably a slimmer One Connect box and the ability to be mounted flush against a wall. It also uses a slightly different internal speaker configuration with pairs of both up-firing and down-firing drivers present.

By comparison, the S90C only has two downfiring drivers and offers a pared-back version of Samsung's Object Tracking Sound system, called Object Tracking Sound Lite. It features a more traditional One Connect box.

Both models will offer a 144Hz refresh rate, Samsung's smart features and also come with AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro certification. We'll bring you more information on these new TVs as and when we get it at CES 2023.

