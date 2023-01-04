Hisense announces new Mini LED TVs, ULED X display tech, Laser TVs at CES

Courtesy of CES 2023, Hisense is making the best out of 2023 already, thanks to a host of new Mini LED TVs, a new display technology reportedly capable of impressive brightness and contrast, and even a suite of Laser TVs.

In terms of what you'll be able to get your hands on in 2023 that won't cost you an arm and a leg, Hisense is introducing three core lines of 4K TV: the U8K Series, the U7K Series, and the U6K Series. The big news here is that all of these TVs will be Mini LED sets, the cheapest of which starts will cost just $500 (around £415 / AU$725).

A big part of Hisense's push for 2023 revolves around making Mini LED accessible to all, with the ultimate goal seemingly that it replaces standard LED backlighting. That said, full pricing for these new TVs is yet to be revealed.

Premium gaming features are on the menu, too, with the U8K and U7K TVs offering 144Hz support, VRR, and ALLM, and all three models support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Features such as HDMI eARC alongside smart functionality can also be found across all of Hisense's 2023 lineup.

Outside of the above new sets, Hisense has also announced ULED X, which it says "represents the ultimate goal of LED picture quality technology, accumulated over ten years of research and development".

ULED X is the next-generation version of Hisense's ULED technology (essentially the brand's take on QLED), and it will first be seen as part of the brand's new UX series of TVs.

Specific model details are still to be revealed, but Hisense claims that the UX series is capable of delivering 2500 nits of peak brightness, boasts 5000 local dimming zones and a 150,000:1 contrast ratio. Those stats look mighty tasty on paper.

Hisense is also pushing forward with its range of UST (Ultra Short Throw) projectors and Laser TVs (essentially UST projectors that come with screens). In fact, Hisense referred to Laser TVs as 'the future of television' during its press conference.

The L5H Laser TV is the brand's entry-level model, which it says anybody can make the centrepiece of their home cinema setup. The L9H, meanwhile, is the brand's more premium Laser TV model, equipped with a 'TriChroma' triple-laser light engine.

As well as pricing, launch dates for Hisense's 2023 TV and projector range is yet to be revealed, and it's worth noting that the company has a tendency to launch different models for different markets. In other words, we're not sure which models will make it to the UK and Australia. More on all of this as soon as we have it.

MORE:

Here's all the latest news and reveals from CES 2023

As well as JBL's latest entry in its Quantum headset line

And what you need to know about Panasonic's flagship OLED TV