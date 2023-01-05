Sennheiser IE 200 earbuds offer high-end DNA at a more affordable price

Exactly two years ago, Sennheiser brought its high-end wired earbuds engineering down to a more accessible price point than ever before with the launch of its IE 300, which featured trickled-down technology from its more premium IE models. Today, Sennheiser is taking yet another step to bring premium wired sound to even more people with the launch of its IE 200 in-ear headphones.

Described by Jermo Koehnke, Sennheiser's audiophile product manager, as an "open invitation for everyone to enjoy high-end sound", the IE 200 features the company's 7mm extra-wide band transducer – just like the pricier IE 300, though it isn't clear at this stage whether there are any discrepancies between the drivers in the two models. Sennheiser's extra-wide band driver is used in the IE models all the way up to the excellent IE 900, so the IE 200 should hopefully share some of that successful pedigree.

Sennheiser certainly believes as much, claiming that harmonic distortion is "almost non-existent" in the IE 200's delivery and that they have a natural frequency response curve that is typically found in earbuds "costing significantly more".

Recognising that universal earbud fit can sometimes be a tricky business, Sennheiser has designed the IE 200 so that owners can mount the included ear tips in one of two positions, giving them control over the balance they get. Viscoelastic foam and silicone ear adapters in multiple sizes aim to block ambient distractions while maximizing low-end response, too.

A revised, braided cable has been designed to further reduce cable noise, at the end of which are 3.5mm stereo plugs and MMCX connectors. Perhaps unusually for this price point, there does not appear to be an in-line remote – something we criticised in the IE 300. Let's hope they can make up for that in the sound department this time...

The Sennheiser IE 200 are available to pre-order for £129.99 / $149 / AU$239.95 and will be on sale at the end of January 2023.

