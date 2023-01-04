Roku is now making its own TVs, and they start at just $119

Everybody knows Roku for its smart TV OS and its suite of streamers; however, now the brand is making its own TVs. At CES 2023, Roku announced its own Roku Select and Roku Plus TVs coming in Spring 2023 and starting at just $119.

Roku's TVs will start off at just $119 (around £98 / AU$174) for a 24-inch model and go up to $999 (around £830 / AU$1463) for a 75-inch model, showing off how aggressive Roku is with its pricing. Plus, you'll get to pick whatever size is best for you thanks to a meaty range of 11 TVs that go from 24-inches to 75-inches. Of course, all of these Roku TVs will come outfitted with the trademark Roku OS and user experience.

While we're not far off from the Spring 2023 release date of these Roku TVs, the brand hasn't released all that much in the way of specs and details about the sets themselves. However, there are a few key pieces of information out there. First up, the Select line is going to be the entry-level line, while Roku's Plus TVs will be more expensive and come with some extra features.

For example, Roku notes that their HD TVs will come equipped with Roku Voice Remotes, while their Plus Series TVs will come with Roku Voice Remote Pros, implying that the Plus Series will be a 4K line while the Select line will be HD. Though, of course, that remains to be seen, and it would be rather unusual for a 75-inch 1080p TV to go on sale in 2023.

All of Roku's TVs are set to come with an expanded audio ecosystem by way of integration with Roku's wireless soundbar as well as will include Roku features like Find My Remote, Private Listening, and the full suite of streaming content we've all come to expect from Roku. While we'll have to hang tight for more information, it's fair to expect Roku TVs to compete with other budget brands like Toshiba, Hisense, and TCL that dominate the budget TV market and sell Roku sets themselves.

So, you shouldn't expect Roku TVs to go toe-to-toe with an LG C2 OLED or anything like that, but if you're in the market for a budget TV, you like the Roku OS, and you just want something easy-to-use that doesn't break the bank, Roku TVs will likely be at least worth a look. Especially so considering the cross-compatibility they'll have with other Roku kit.

Plus, Roku also announced a new premium OLED TV reference design that's now available to Roku TV partners, so we can expect more OLED Roku TVs courtesy of other brands to start popping up in the future, too. Great news for fans of budget TVs all around!

MORE:

Here's everything that's happening at CES 2023

Check out Panasonic's latest flagship OLED TV

As well as JBL's all-new Quantum headsets