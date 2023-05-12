Astell & Kern’s premium A&futura SE300 hi-res player will make its debut at High End Munich 2023

Astell & Kern has announced a new A&futura SE300 portable music player, as well as the Aura wired in-ear headphones.

Astell & Kern has made a name for itself with its high-fidelity portable music players, with the A&norma SR25 MKII and A&future SE180 both claiming 2022 What Hi-Fi? Awards trophies. The new A&futura SE300 is priced higher than both these models, and comes equipped with an R-2R DAC, also known as a Ladder DAC thanks to the arrangement of its resistors. The South Korean brand promises that this will deliver “a natural hi-fi sound with unrivalled dynamism”.

The SE300 uses technology known as “Teraton Alpha”, Astell & Kern's own system that uses noise removal, efficient power management and unwavering amplification for a more faithful sonic reproduction.

As is usual for A&K, hi-res file support is extensive (up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256) and the player supports Tidal, Spotify, Amazon and Qobuz streaming services (amongst others). Bluetooth aptX HD and LDAC codecs are supported alongside wi-fi, too. There are balanced (2.5mm, 4.4mm) and unbalanced (3.5mm) outputs to cater to a wide variety of headphones.

On the outside, the A&futura SE300 is made from a blend of stainless steel and aluminium, boasting streamlined surfaces which “create a firm yet flexible image to reflect the flow of music”. There’s also an external wheel for controlling volume, while the bottom of the device curves outward for a more ergonomic design when handled.

The SE300 also comes with a redesigned user interface. The new layout promises an easy album art search function so that listeners can seamlessly browse categories while viewing and interacting with album art.

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

What about those in-ear headphones? A&K has collaborated with German company Vision Ears to produce the high-end Aura wired in-ears. Made in Cologne, the Aura are equipped with two 8mm low dynamic drivers and eight armature drivers, as well as a five-way crossover for better high frequencies.

There’s also a “unique isobaric configuration” so that the drivers face each other in order to deliver what Astell & Kern promises will be double the output volume.

The new headphones are cased in an aluminium, corrosion-resistant shell with a grey finish, with a dark bronze faceplate at the front of the buds. Furthermore, the Aura in-ears are sold with a selection of leather carry cases, earphone pockets and cable clips.

The SE300 music player will be available at astellnkern.co.uk and other trusted retailers for a recommended retail price of £1899 / €2199 / $1900 / AU$3099, whereas the Aura earphones will cost a whopping great £4199 / €4799 / $4200 / AU$6899 at the same trusted outlets.

Both products will be on show at this year’s High End Munich Show , which takes place next week from 18th to 21st May. You can find them at Astell & Kern’s stand, Booth H1, E03.

