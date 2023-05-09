Rega reveals 50th Anniversary Edition of the superb Planar 3 turntable

Rega is continuing its 50th anniversary celebrations this year with a new limited edition of its much-celebrated, multiple Award-winning Planar 3 turntable.

Along with teasing a new flagship Naia turntable and announcing a Green Grade eco-friendly Planar 1 initiative, the British hi-fi brand – which was founded in 1973 – is now offering a special Planar 3 50th Anniversary Edition for its birthday year.

This 50th Anniversary Edition is packaged with elements that are taken from more premium models in Rega's stable, and are "designed to maximise the performance" of the standard Planar 3, the current iteration of which has won a What Hi-Fi? Award six years in a row since its launch. We said the Planar 3 offers "a class-leading combination of sound, build and ease of use", with "clarity, precision and insight to an already musical sound."

The new elements include the factory-fitted Exact MM cartridge, which is a step above the Elys 2 cartridge which we tested our sample of the Planar 3 with. Additionally, a Neo PSU Mk2 power supply will also accompany this special 2023 edition. This outboard power supply is usually an optional extra when it comes to the Planar 3 model, but it comes as standard with the more premium Planar 6 and Planar 8 models.

The Neo PSU Mk2 will be hand-tuned to the 24V motor to "accurately set speed and minimise vibration", while Rega's reference belt drive system and custom CNC-machined aluminium drive pulley will also feature. The RB330 tonearm and glass platter will return as usual.

(Image credit: Rega)

To top it all off, there's a custom aluminium badge to mark the deck as the 50th-anniversary edition, and the turntable itself will come in the new walnut effect finish with a smoked dustcover.

Price? The 50th Anniversary Edition will cost £899 in the UK. That's just £100 more than the standard Planar 3 with the Elys 2 cartridge (£799) and only £19 more than the standard Planar 3 with the Exact MM cartridge (£880). Bargain.

Rega says it's "not limiting numbers" – the Planar 3 50th Anniversary Edition will only be available to buy during 2023, and the "final chance to order will be December 2023". So contact your local Rega dealer now.

