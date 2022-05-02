High End Munich 2022: what to expect from this month's high-end hi-fi show

After two years away due to you know what, the beloved Munich High End show is back this month to finally reunite hi-fi enthusiasts and industry folk alike after what has been a gruellingly long absence from in-person demonstrations and large-scale events. As the first major European hi-fi exhibition to be held in very long time, it is bound to be a biggie where new product announcements and all-out demos are concerned. We certainly cannot wait to get back amongst it all.

To many, Munich is the place of Oktoberfest, Marienplatz and Bavarian beer gardens. But in the hi-fi world, it is also the home of Europe's biggest and best high-end hi-fi show. Every year, for four days in May, worldwide trade, press and visitors gather to goggle at the latest and greatest in luxurious audio kit.

This year, the MOC München will play host to the high-end hi-fi show from Thursday 19th to Sunday 22nd May (the show is slightly later in the month than usual). The first two days are solely reserved for trade visitors, with the weekend days opening up to the general public.

The show will welcome around 500 companies from around 40 countries, meaning that the 2022 event will be on the same scale as the last Munich High End show in 2019. The full list and location of High End 2022 exhibitors can be found here, as can information on how to get tickets and visitor safety measures.

Naturally, plenty of familiar names will be present, including Arcam, Burmester, Chord Electronics, Copland, Dali, Dan D’Agostino, Focal, Fyne Audio, iFi, Mark Levinson, Monitor Audio, Naim, PMC, Sonus Faber, Wilson Benesch and Wharfedale. Make no mistake, they will all be armed with their latest and greatest products, new and old, ready to showcase and demonstrate their kit alongside hundreds of smaller high-end hi-fi manufacturers from around the globe.

Here's a teaser of what new products and listening presentations we can expect from the Munich High End 2022 show...

Focal Naim 10th Anniversary Edition system (Image credit: Focal, Naim)

High End Munich 2022: the news so far

Dali

The Danish brand has invited What Hi-Fi? to the world premiere of its Kore (spelled as such in typical Dali fashion) flagship speaker on the first day of the show. Dali is understandably keeping tight-lipped on details of its range-topper until the official unveiling, but the teaser it has released is suitably teasing, stating that this "powerhouse" of a speaker "incorporates new Dali technologies and sets new standards for loudspeaker design, high fidelity and performance". While the spotlight will undoubtedly be shining brightest on the Kore model(s), Dali will also be using Munich to demonstrate the BluOS-powered Equi active wireless surround system it announced late last year.

Where? Room C112 & D108, Atrium 3.1

dCS

Quite literally, the apex of dCS’s offering will be on display at this year’s show – the new-and-improved Apex editions of its Vivaldi DAC, Rossini DAC and Rossini Player, not to mention the just-announced Vivaldi One Apex, which combines a DAC, Upsampler, CD/SACD Transport and Master Clock in a single chassis.

If you were wondering what the significance of these Apex editions is, know that they feature a new ‘Apex’ version of the company’s bespoke, built-from-the-ground-up digital signal processing engine that we believe to be one of the best British innovations in audio of all time. The Ring DAC Apex hardware is the result of dCS’s engineers reconfiguring the Ring DAC circuit board, modifying the reference supply and developing a new analogue output stage to achieve both sonic and measured improvements. Needless to say, our hopes for these Apex iterations are very high indeed.

Where? Room F209, Atrium 4.2 & Room E06, Hall 1

dCS Vivaldi One Apex (Image credit: dCS)

Harman Luxury

Never short of new and exciting output from its high-calibre assortment of high-end brands, Harman spaces are always must-visits at shows, and this Munich show will be no exception – not least as the group's Mark Levinson brand turns 50 this year.

There will be two full-fat demonstration areas for visitors to treat their ears: one will centre around a Mark Levinson system that includes the 50th anniversary-celebrating ML-50 monoblocs, No. 526 preamp, No. 519 digital streaming audio player and No. 5105 turntable, headed up by the mega-money beast of speakers that are the JBL Everest DD67000; while the other will be a dedicated headphones area focusing on the new Mark Levinson No. 5909 over-ears.

Visitors will also be able to spy a vast number of products on display, such as the JBL 4305P powered speakers and the high-spec'd Arcam AVR11, 21 and 31 AVRs and processors.

Where? Room F106/F120, Atrium 4.1

Mark Levinson ML-50 (Image credit: Mark Levinson)

iFi

iFi has been one of the success stories in the past decade, especially in the budget electronics market. As it reaches double digits in age this year, the British brand will not only be about quality this Munich but also quantity as it gets ready to showcase all of its recent launches, including the Zen One Signature and Zen Air series, together with a yet-to-be-announced product that joins the five-star GO blu in iFi’s GO Series of uber-portable DAC/headphone amps. What's more, there will also be a special anniversary edition of this new GO Series device! No, not all iFi products scream 'high-end' exactly, but who is to say we can't enjoy some real-world kit at the show too?

Where? Room E109, Atrium 4.1

Mission

Expect to hear some noise around the ‘Made in the UK’ creations from IAG, the parent company of such brands as Mission, Wharfedale, Leak and Castle. The group recently launched a ‘Made in the UK’ initiative, which will introduce a new ‘heritage’ series of specially selected products from across the brands, all designed, engineered and manufactured in the UK, following the company’s recent expansion of their facilities in Huntingdon. The Mission 770 standmounters were the first in the series out of the gates, so they will undoubtedly make their presence known in Munich. And who knows, we might even be fortunate enough to get a preview of another ‘heritage’ speaker from the IAG family coming down the line too…

Monitor Audio, Roksan

It seems Monitor Audio will be turning 50 in style this year. For its first public show in over two years, the British brand will be "revealing a truly exceptional product concept, which our team has been working hard on behind the scenes for the past 24 months". Our guess is as good as yours, but this new concept is bound to turn heads in Munich. There will also be a demo of Roksan's Xerxes 20 Plus turntable, while the new Roksan Attessa entry-level hi-fi range is set to be displayed for the first time at a show.

Mission 770 (Image credit: Mission)

Naim, Focal

2022 is a year of great celebration for Naim and Focal, who are commemorating the 10th anniversary year of their union. At Munich, the two brands will together showcase the best of ‘Focal Powered by Naim’. Details are under wraps for now, but the companies tell us there will be a range of great systems on demo to suit a range of different budgets and room styles… including something special making its debut in Munich. Consider our appetites whetted.

Headphone fanatics will be able to get ears-on with the five-star Uniti Atom Headphone Edition system, too, with a range of Focal headphones (including the reference closed-back Stellia) at their demo disposal.

Where? Room F105, Atrium 4.1

PMC

The British brand will be sharing a space with AVM (its distributor in Germany) to demonstrate its flagship speakers, Fact Fenestria, and showcase its twenty5i and ci series models. The Fenestra are the result of PMC aiming to make the best passive loudspeaker it could and so represent the pinnacle of the company’s speaker design. Considering we called them “without doubt one of the finest speakers we’ve heard” in our recent Fact Fenestria review, the Munich show is as good a chance as any to hear some truly world-class hi-fi.

Where? Room D107, Atrium 3

PMC Fact Fenestria (Image credit: PMC)

Pro-Ject

Pro-Ject’s latest turntable, the X8, could well be one of the more interesting at the modest end of the ‘high-end’ spectrum displayed at Munich, with its balanced XLR connectivity and moving coil cartridge hoping to show off the benefits of balanced circuitry at this level. We wouldn’t be surprised if the company’s also new, also affordable and also balanced Phono Box DS3 B and Phono Box S3 B MM/MC phono stages made an appearance as well. We hear there may be a surprise ready in time for Munich, too.

Where? Room M02, Hall 3

Wilson Benesch

Launched in February, Wilson Benesch’s second in command in the brand's catalogue will enjoy its first exhibition outing in Munich. The Omnium sits below the flagship Eminence from which it borrows many technological highlights, including the A.C.T. 3Zero Monocoque enclosure and the company's proprietary Tactic 3.0 drivers and Fibonacci tweeters.

Interestingly, Omnium (from the Latin 'of all') is what Wilson Benesch is calling the world’s first ‘green loudspeaker’; a speaker that uses next-generation materials and technologies (as opposed to oil-based non-recyclables), developed through a collaborative project of nearly five years – SSUCHY (a welcome abbreviation of 'Sustainable Structural & Multifunctional Biocomposites from Hybrid Natural Fibres and bio-based Polymers').

Where? Room C114, Atrium 3.1

More to follow...