dCS Vivaldi One Apex is a high-end digital music player with a £76k price tag

DCS loves an anniversary. Back in 2017 for its 30th, the hi-fi electronics specialist released a gold-plated limited edition of its Vivaldi One digital music player. It went on sale for a cool £66k. If you do the maths, 2022 marks another milestone so what does the company have in store as its 35th anniversary approaches?

You guessed it. Another limited edition version of the Vivaldi One. Dubbed the Vivaldi One Apex, the new version of the all-in-one music player now boasts its next-gen Ring DAC Apex technology that was announced earlier in the year.

And when we say limited, we mean limited. Only 50 units of the player will be available to buy (in anodised silver or black) and each one will set you back £76,500, although there's no gold plating on this version. Orders can be placed now with the first ten units due to ship on 1st June with the remaining units shipping in late July.

The Vivaldi One, if you didn’t know, is a single chassis digital music player that comprises network music player, CD/SACD transport and Master Clock, upsampler and DAC. It supports a comprehensive range of codecs, including MQA and works with streaming services and multi-room platforms such as Roon, Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer.

Connectivity includes an array of digital inputs while the player also offers DXD oversampling with optional DSD/64 or DSD/128 upsampling plus a range of DSP and DSD filters for you to experiment with.

The dCS Vivaldi One Apex will be making its debut at the 2022 Munich High-End show where more information will be revealed. Keep your eyes locked on What Hi-fi? for all our coverage of the show.

