Monitor Audio marks 50th anniversary with new Silver 100 Limited Edition speakers

Monitor Audio's five-star Silver 100 standmounters have received a makeover to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary.
Unveiled at High-End Munich 2022, the Monitor Audio Silver 100 Limited Edition speakers sport a classic 'Heritage Green' finish befitting of a British firm founded near Cambridge. Only 720 pairs will be produced, each with a unique ID number.
With a 50 year period often referred to as a 'golden jubilee', Monitor has gone for gold, so to speak, by adding an anodised gold C-CAM (ceramic-coated aluminium/magnesium) bass driver.
Every pair comes with a certificate of authenticity that tallies with the gold effect 'edition number' badge that adorns the rear (see below).
Elsewhere, it's business as usual. The new Limited Edition speakers use the same 25mm tweeter as the standard Silver 100 (7th Generation), meaning you can expect convincing, distortion-free high treble. The bass port should make for smoother bass, too.
Fancy owning a piece of hi-fi history? The Monitor Audio Silver 100 Limited Edition will be available from selected dealers in September, priced at £900 / $1400 (around AU$1600). That's around £150 more than the standard model, which comes in satin white, gloss black and a choice of wood veneers including black oak and walnut.
